Pakistan's captain Sarfraz Ahmed (L) leaves the pitch as England beat Pakistan by three wickets during the fourth One Day International (ODI) cricket match between England and Pakistan at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on May 17, 2019. Victory gave World Cup hosts and favourites England an unbeatable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

London: Former Pakistan tearaway quick Shoaib Akhtar expressed his disappointment with the team's botched effort to defend 340 against England in the fourth ODI, saying he was not impressed with the bowling.

"Another failed attempt to defend a 300+ total by Pakistan and the series loss. Disappointed by the bowling again," Akhtar tweeted after the game.

Pakistan put up 340/7 riding Babaz Azam's 115 and half century by Mohammad Hafeez. However, their bowlers failed to defend the total even after reducing England to 216/5 at one stage, when Joe Root, Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali were dismissed in quick succession, a collapse of 4 for 15.

It was Ben Stokes who then scored an unbeaten 71 off 64 balls to guide England home as Pakistan bowlers suddenly lost the plot.

In the third rubber too, Pakistan had failed to defend 359.