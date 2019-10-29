Dubai: Delhi Bulls, the rebranded team in the Abu Dhabi T10, displayed their bullish strength after a colourful launch of their jersey, team anthem and the announcement of Bollywood actress Sunny Leone as their brand ambassador.

Answering to a query from Gulf News on what would be the team mantra, mentor Anis Sajan said: “Enjoy the contest and give our best will be our mantra. Our team coach Stephen Fleming believes in this mantra and we have a strong team this year to produce our best.”

The Bulls, who played as Bengal Tigers in the first two editions of T10 League, have now adopted the name of India’s capital city. Rizwan Sajan, the co-owner of the team revealed the reason behind the change. “We decided for the change as we felt that taking the name of India’s capital is more apt. Moreover, India’s star cricketer Virat Kohli is also from Delhi and it is a city, which we owners regularly visit.”

The Bulls have gone on to scoop some of the best cricketers in the limited-overs game. England’s Eoin Morgan, the World Cup-winning captain, will lead the side. “We appointed Morgan as captain because it was he who changed England’s style of play,” said Anis. “He is known to shape team’s ethos and make them play fearless brand of cricket. He had proved to be a successful captain in T10 by winning the first edition of this league.”

Neelesh Bhatnagar, co-owner of the team, announced the team’s goal: “This is the third edition of this league and we have not lifted the trophy, even though we have played exceptionally well in both seasons. We are confident that the new team will bring in new energy and we will win the trophy this season. Morgan had captained Kerala Kings to title in the first edition. Getting him as captain was a masterstroke. Kudos to Anis who managed it.”

Leone announced that as brand ambassador she will be the loudest cheerleader. “I will be there with the fans to cheer for my team. I am so thrilled to be associated with a team full of passion and pride,” she said. “I love the colour of the team jersey and wish my team good luck.”

Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman of the T10, remarked: “Delhi Bulls have pulled off a coup by getting two ambassadors. Nobody can be better than Morgan and Leone, who is also a crowd puller.”