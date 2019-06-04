India's Jasprit Bumrah prepares to bowl in the nets during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, on Monday, June 3, 2019. Image Credit: AP

Dubai: When the preparations and the euphoria preceding the Men in Blue’s opening match against South Africa hots up and the players putting in their blood, sweat and toil for the testing times ahead, top Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah was subjected to a different test off the field on Monday.

The world No. 1 in ODI, who is set to lead India’s bowling attack in the World Cup, was selected for the random test conducted by World Anti-Doping Body-accredited agency at Southampton, according to PTI.

Any player could be called in to provide the sample at the International Council Cricket showpiece as the world governing body has put stringent measures in place after becoming a signatory with Wada in 2006.

The Indian, who has rating points of 774 as the top bowler in the world, has been the hot topic of discussion after creating a storm since his debut on international stage. The deceptive bowler with an awkward action has the capacity to catch the rival batsman by surprise with his deceptive pace, while also disguising his slower ones with ease to fox them.

Though the results are not out yet on the drug test, it’s safe to presume that Bumrah will spearhead Indian bowling attack in the opener against South Africa at Rose Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday.

Since the doping controls came into existence in cricket, only a handful of players have failed the drug tests. Australian legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne was one of the high-profile players to test positive for banned diuretic ahead the 2003 World Cup and was sent back home from South Africa. Australia won the trophy despite missing Warne, defeating India in the final.

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar suffered a similar fate on the ever of the Champions Trophy match in 2006 for banned anabolic steroid nandrolone and had to pull out of the squad.