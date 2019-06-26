Warner is at the top of the charts in the list of highest run getters in tournament so far

Australia's David Warner plays a shot off the bowling of England's Adil Rashid during their World Cup match at Lord's cricket ground in London. Image Credit: AP

London: Swashbuckling Australian opener David Warner became the first batsman to score 500 runs in the ongoing edition of the World Cup.

Warner reached the milestone during his 53-run knock against England at Lord's on Tuesday in the game which Australia won by 64 runs. He has now joined an elite list featuring the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Matthew Hayden after reaching the mark.

Tendulkar scored more than 500 runs in the 1996 and 2003 edition of the World Cup, Hayden scored more than 500 in 2007, Tilakaratne Dilshan achieved the feat in 2011 and Martin Guptill in 2015.

The left-handed opener is at the top of the charts in the list of highest run getters in tournament so far. He has scored 500 runs with two hundreds and three fifties in the seven innings he has played so far.