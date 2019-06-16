The passion and frenzy surrounding an India-Pakistan game in any format are unmatched

India's Rohit Sharma celebrates after scoring a century. Image Credit: AFP

India have remained unbeaten in World Cups so far. Can Pakistan snap India’s win streak? Find out by following the Gulf News coverage with our cricket panel of Ashfaq Ahmed, Leslie Wilson Jr. and Shyam A. Krishna, who will keep you engrossed with their analysis. Our Sports Editor Gautam Bhattacharyya will take you through the game via twitter handle @gulfnewssport. And our Assistant Editor Chiranjib Sengupta also takes you through live analysis with the cricket panel on our Gulf News Facebook page. Cricket experts A.K. Satish and Balaram Menon interpret the game.

Rohit Sharma sparkles

Shyam A. Krishna: 24th ODI Ton up for Rohit Sharma. He looks to make it count. Remember he always scores big tons. Pakistan got to be careful. Kohli looks solid. Good to get Amir back in the attack. Pakistan need wickets. But they are not coming as yet. 171/1 In 30 overs.

Chiranjib: Did someone say it was going to rain today in Manchester? India obviously will be wary of the Duckworth-Lewis method coming into effect during Pakistan’s innings – in case it does. So all the more reason for India to keep scoring as briskly as they can. But as of now, the sun and Indian fans are smiling all the way at Old Trafford.

Satish: Good move to bring back Amir into the attack. Now Pakistan need to strike back and capitalize on the nervous 90s of Rohit Sharma.

Half way through

Shyam: It’s now or never for Pakistan. Midway point. 25 overs up. Rohit Sharma batting 91 and Virat Kohli on 3. Unless Pakistan takes a few quick wickets now, they would find it very difficult to get back into the match. 157/1 off 26.2 overs.

Chiranjib: The way India is batting at the moment, it doesn’t look like Bumrah and the rest of tail will need to bat. But Pakistan have just smelled blood – can they rip into the flesh now? Kohli is settling in and Rohit is heading for his century.

Leslie Wilson Jr: Rohit Sharma looks like a man in a hurry, like he has some shopping to do at Harrods. Crack a huge six over point to race towards his century. Six number two for the dashing opener. Sarfaraz looking more frustrated. Don’t blame him!

Ashfaq Ahmed: Don’t be so excited India. It is just a midway point. There is plenty of game left.

Satish: Rohit Sharma closing in on a well-deserved century. Once again he has proved that he belongs to a different class. Standing tall in high-voltage clash.

India's captain Virat Kohli plays a shot. Image Credit: AP

Minor setback for India

Satish: Sarfaraz falls back on Pakistan’s strike bowlers after experimenting with Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik. Riaz and Ali bowling in tandem against Rohit Sharma and skipper Virat Kohli.

Leslie Wilson Jr: Minor setback for India, with the fall of the first wicket. Which brings the world’s No 1 batsman, Virat Kholi on to the stage. It will be interesting to see what plan Pakistan have devised to restrain such a free-hitting batsman.

Ashfaq Ahmed: India’s downfall has started with Wahab getting in to rhythm. It’s interesting to see how fast Pakistan gets Kohli out. Game on.

Pakistan's Wahab Riaz (C) celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of India's K.L. Rahul. Image Credit: AFP

The breakthrough

Satish: Pakistan get the much-needed breakthrough. Wahab Riaz strikes. Rahul goes for 57 as Kohli marches in

India and Pakistan supporters cheer on their teams. Image Credit: AFP

Horrendous running between wickets

Chiranjib: Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez – the double change didn’t work for Pakistan. And whenever Indian openers have posted a century stand in ODI World Cup, India has won 6 of 7 games. Be wary of Rohit Sharma’s heaving across the wickets though. Is he having trouble running between the wickets today?

Satish: After keeping Rohit and Rahul in check for five overs, introduction of Shoaib MalIk has eased the pressure on India. 123/0 in 22 overs

Is Pakistan adrift?

Shyam A. Krishna and A.K. Satish: 100 up off 107 balls. First hour to India. Negated the threat of early swing. Pitch looks a belter. Bit of help for finger spin. 101/0 in 18 overs.

Ashfaq Ahmed: Don’t be so happy India. Pakistan has a lot of hidden tricks in the bag. Spinners will do the magic now and soon Amir and Wahab will come back when the ball gets old. I am hoping tough time for Indian batsman ahead. But hello Sarfraz … keep calm.

Leslie Wilson Jr: I’ve just had a peak at the live betting with all the major markets in England. All the money is pouring in on India while Pakistan are drifting, drifting, drifting. So, going by what the betters think, it’s not looking good for Pakistan who are looking for a maiden victory over India in the ICC Cricket World Cup!

Good start for India

Shyam A. Krishna: Imad Wasim pulled it back with a superb over. Just one run. Pakistan needed that after Shadab leaked 17 in his first over. 80/0 in 13 overs.

Ashfaq Ahmed: Since India managed to see of fast bowlers with a good game plan, Pakistanis spinners now up for a game. Hopefully, Imad and Shaddab can make some breakthrough to give Pakistani audience something to enjoy.

Leslie Wilson Jr: I wouldn’t like to be in Sarfaraz’s cricket shoes. He must be desperate to break the opening Indian partnership, which is looking more confident ever, by over. With this foundation India must be looking at a score of over 300 runs.

Indian supporters cheer. Image Credit: AFP

India batting cruises

Shyam A. Krishna: Rohit and Rahul breaking free with some good strokes. Rohit completes 50 off 34 balls. A six too, off Shadab khan. But some help for spin. One ball from Imad Wasim gripped and spun. 79/0 in 12 overs.

Leslie Wilson Jr: If this was a boxing match… India have won the opening rounds in quite convincing fashion. Pakistan on the back foot, thanks to two missed run-outs. The sun is out but remember – catches win matches and so do run-out. Pakistan need to turn it on…. They’re not doing it so far.

Ashfaq Ahmed: Hi Pakistan team, remember your Prime Minister Imran Khan’s advice “Banish the fear of losing’. Do not panic in the field. Hold your nerves and calm down. It goes without saying that the first 12 overs belong to India.

Chiranjib Sengupta: Who will get the first breakthrough for Pakistan? Four bowlers tried so far – and no luck. At this rate the score predictor says India will score 342 runs – that would be a formidable total for Pakistan to chase. These are early days, but the game is swinging India’s way.

India's Rohit Sharma, right, raises his bat to celebrate scoring fifty runs. Image Credit: AP

Pakistan's Wahab Riaz, right, reacts after India's K.L. Rahul, left, played a shot on his delivery. Image Credit: AP

India's Rohit Sharma bats during the match. Image Credit: AP

Pakistan need a wicket

Shyam A. Krishna: Spin is in through Imad Wasim. Which must be encouraging for the Indians. That means they have seen off the initial threat of Amir. Wahad still searching for rhythm. Caution is still the watchword for the Indians. 46/0 in 9 overs.

Leslie Wilson J: Good start by India… whichever way you look at it. Pakistan forced to fall back on their spinners for the initial breakthrough. With the moisture still very much present at Old Trafford, it will be interesting to see just how well they cope with a damp ball.

Ashfaq Ahmed: Can someone get a wicket? Pakistan brought change in bowling hoping to get Rohit out. Missed a big run out, signs of tension in the field.

India's K.L. Rahul, left, and Rohit Sharma run between wickets. Image Credit: AP

Batting not easy

Shyam Krishna: Game yet to catch fire. Still sedate. Much like the weather. Couple of good shots and and inside edge. Amir running on the pitch is only point of excitement. 32/0 in 6 over

Leslie Wilson Jr: I think that Sharma and Rahul have stuck to the task so far, despite the odd edges. Batting is never going to be easy under such conditions, so it is important not to throw away early wickets and vindicate Pakistan winning a ‘good toss’. Still a long way to go, let’s wait and see….

Ashfaq Ahmed: Can Indian batsmen dare to hit Amir as well? We need some wickets to make it interesting.

Pakistan's Mohammad Amir reacts during the match. Image Credit: Reuters

India and Pakistan fans before the match. Image Credit: Reuters

Amir on the prowl

Shyam Krishna: Quiet start is understandable, given the conditions. What I like is that there is not much nerves from both sides. 9/0 in 2 overs

Leslie Wilson: Given the massive build-up to the match, you would expect both India and Pakistan to be testing the waters (sorry for the pun) in the opening exchanges. Great atmosphere at Old Trafford, and I’m sure we’re in for a cracker!

Ashfaq Ahmed: Amir is giving tough time. It seems Indian players are going to go easy on him.

India's K.L. Rahul bats during the match at Old Trafford in Manchester. Image Credit: AP

Pakistan and India teams come out for the group stage match at Old Trafford in Manchester. Image Credit: AFP

Toss favours Pakistan: No prizes for guessing that Sarfaraz Ahmad choses to field under overcast conditions. Pakistan play two spinners Shadab Khan and Imad Wasimm while Vijay Shankar comes in place of Shikhar Dhawan for India.

Merchandise for sale outside the ground in Old Trafford, Manchester, before the match. Image Credit: Reuters

India and Pakistan meet in the Cricket World Cup 2019 today. Why is the match at Old Trafford special? It’s the clash of archrivals – neighbours and nuclear-armed countries that share one of the most hostile borders in the world. So it’s a tie that outranks the Ashes – the Test series between traditional rivals England and Australia.

The passion and frenzy surrounding an India-Pakistan game in any format are unmatched. Simply because they don’t play enough. Given the thorny relationship between the two countries, their encounters are limited to international tournaments. So any match between India and Pakistan becomes a marquee event.

Today, a global television audience of more than a billion are expected to tune into the match in Manchester. If the two countries do not progress to the semifinals, this could well be their last clash in a while.

India-Pakistan matches are always billed as high-octane clashes. But they rarely are, given the enormous pressure on players. The games are usually won by the team that keeps their emotions in check. It will be no different today.

Indian supporters pose ahead of the match at Old Trafford in Manchester. Image Credit: AFP

India have remained unbeaten in World Cups so far. Can Pakistan snap India’s win streak?

Find out by following the Gulf News coverage with our cricket panel of Ashfaq Ahmed, Leslie Wilson Jr. and Shyam A. Krishna, who will keep you engrossed with their analysis. And our Assistant Editor Chiranjib Sengupta also takes you through live analysis with the cricket panel on our Gulf News Facebook page.

Pakistan fans dance as they arrive before the start of the match outside Old Trafford in Manchester. Image Credit: AP

Our Sports Editor Gautam Bhattacharyya will take you through the game via twitter handle @gulfnewssport

We will also have live analysis on our Gulf News Facebook page.