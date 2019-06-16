Imran Khan proudly captained Pakistan to victory in the 1992 ICC World Cup Image Credit: Corbis

Dubai: Hours ahead of the high octane India-Pakistan Cricket World Cup game, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has advised the Pakistan cricket captain to bat first - unless the pitch is damp.

In a series of tweets, Imran Khan who led the Pakistan team to World Cup glory in 1992, gave the now captain, Sarfraz Ahmad, some valuable tips to win the game. He said that Sarfraz must go with specialist bowlers and specialist batsmen instead of depending on part-time bowlers-batsmen.

“Sarfaraz must win the toss and bat unless the pitch is damp"’ Imran tweeted.

Acknowledging that "India may be the favourites", the cricketer-turned-politician who is known to be a great bowler, said the team should "banish all fear of losing".

“All fears of losing should be banished from the mind as the mind can only process one thought at a time."

He said that the fear of loss leads to a "negative and defensive strategy". "Crucially, [the] mistakes by opponents are not pounced upon".

Prime Minister Imran said in his first tweet today when he started his cricketing career, he had thought that success was made up of 70 per cent talent and 30 per cent mind. However, by the time he finished playing, the premier said that he realised that it was a 50-50 ratio.

He said that now he agreed with "his friend" Sunil Gavaskar that success was made up of 60 per cent mental strength and 40 per cent talent. "Today, [the] role of mind will be more than 60 [per cent]," he added.

In another tweet, he said: "Today, given the intensity of the match, both teams will come under great mental pressure and the power of the mind will decide the outcome of the match today. In Sarfaraz, we are fortunate to have a bold captain and today he will have to be at his daring best."

"In order to have a winning offensive strategy, Sarfaraz must go in with specialist batsmen and bowlers because 'Raillu Kattas' (part time bowler-batsmen) rarely perform under pressure ─ especially the intense kind that will be generated today."

"Just give your best and fight till the last ball. Then accept whatever the result like true sportsmen. The nation's prayers are with all of you. Good Luck."

More than a billion television viewers around the globe are expected to watch the ‘mother of games’ being played in Manchester today between arch-rivals India and Pakistan.