India's captain Virat Kohli bats in the nets during a training session at Old Trafford Cricket Stadium in Manchester on June 15, 2019, ahead of their 2019 World Cup match against Pakistan. Image Credit: AFP

New Delhi: India have won all the six games they have played against arch rivals Pakistan in World Cups so far. A flashback:

Sydney, 1992

Pakistan may have won the 1992 edition of the showpiece event, but prior to that, the Green Brigade suffered a 43-run loss against India. Winning the toss, India opted to bat first and Sachin Tendulkar’s unbeaten 54 runs helped them put 216/7 on the board. In return, Amir Sohail’s valuable 62 went in vain as the Pakistan team was bundled out for 173.

Bengaluru, 1996

India opted to bat in the quarter final after winning the toss and opener Navjot Singh Sidhu’s 93 guided them to 287 runs. Chasing the target, Pakistan started decently, but Anil Kumble and Venkatesh Prasad picked three wickets each and dismissed the neighbours for 248 as India won by 39 runs.

Manchester, 1999

India once again kept the winning momentum against their arch-rivals going as they hammered Pakistan by 47 runs. Electing to bat, India put on 227/6, courtesy Rahul Dravid’s 61. In reply, Pakistan were dismissed for 180 runs, thanks to Venkatesh Prasad’s five-wicket haul.

Centurion, 2003

India kept the winning record against Pakistan intact as Sourav Ganguly’s young guns once again thrashed Pakistan by six wickets. Opener Saeed Anwar’s valiant 101 runs guided Pakistan to a decent 273/7 in the allotted 50 overs. However, India overhauled the target in 45.4, thanks to Sachin Tendulkar’s scintillating knock of 98.

Mohali, 2011

Before lifting their second World Cup, India met Pakistan in a crucial semi-final affair and came out victorious. India amassed 260 runs losing nine wickets as Sachin Tendulkar contributed with 85 runs. In reply, Pakistan managed 231.

Adelaide, 2015