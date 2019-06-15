New Delhi: India have won all the six games they have played against arch rivals Pakistan in World Cups so far. A flashback:
Sydney, 1992
Pakistan may have won the 1992 edition of the showpiece event, but prior to that, the Green Brigade suffered a 43-run loss against India. Winning the toss, India opted to bat first and Sachin Tendulkar’s unbeaten 54 runs helped them put 216/7 on the board. In return, Amir Sohail’s valuable 62 went in vain as the Pakistan team was bundled out for 173.
Bengaluru, 1996
India opted to bat in the quarter final after winning the toss and opener Navjot Singh Sidhu’s 93 guided them to 287 runs. Chasing the target, Pakistan started decently, but Anil Kumble and Venkatesh Prasad picked three wickets each and dismissed the neighbours for 248 as India won by 39 runs.
Manchester, 1999
India once again kept the winning momentum against their arch-rivals going as they hammered Pakistan by 47 runs. Electing to bat, India put on 227/6, courtesy Rahul Dravid’s 61. In reply, Pakistan were dismissed for 180 runs, thanks to Venkatesh Prasad’s five-wicket haul.
Centurion, 2003
India kept the winning record against Pakistan intact as Sourav Ganguly’s young guns once again thrashed Pakistan by six wickets. Opener Saeed Anwar’s valiant 101 runs guided Pakistan to a decent 273/7 in the allotted 50 overs. However, India overhauled the target in 45.4, thanks to Sachin Tendulkar’s scintillating knock of 98.
Mohali, 2011
Before lifting their second World Cup, India met Pakistan in a crucial semi-final affair and came out victorious. India amassed 260 runs losing nine wickets as Sachin Tendulkar contributed with 85 runs. In reply, Pakistan managed 231.
Adelaide, 2015
India registered a massive 75-run win over Pakistan. It was Virat Kohli’s fine 107 which guided the MS Dhoni-led team to 300/7 before the Men in Blue wrapped up Pakistan for just 224. For India. Mohammad Shami scalped four wickets.