Dubai: Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is the latest celebrity to try cutting his hair at home, a trend that has been on social media for the last few weeks, ever since the coronavirus pandemic.

His fans praised his effort on Instagram.

India’s lockdown has been extended to May 3. With barbershops closed across the country, many celebrities have taken it upon themselves to cut their own hair at home, and Tendulkar recently joined the Instagram trend.

From his official Instagram account @sachintendulkar, the cricketer uploaded four photographs of himself cutting his own hair. Fans got to see the star’s hair before and after the trim. The post received more than a million likes.

Tendulkar humorously referred to a cricket move “square cut”, which he is used to making on the field, and compared it to a “hair cut”, which was new territory for the cricket superstar.

The player captioned the post: “From playing square cuts …to doing my own hair cuts … have always enjoyed doing different things. ‪How’s my new hairdo? … Looking @aalimhakim and @nandan_v_naik?"

Online reactions…

Fans loved the fact that Tendulkar, like them, was trying new things while stuck at home.

Instagram user @_dad_lover__ posted: “Glamourous”.

And user @mr.ajay_45_ posted: “Awesome sir, you are a legend.”

Tendulkar has been very vocal on Instagram recently, and has encouraged people to stay home and stay safe during the pandemic, through videos and posts. He donated a total of Rs50 lakhs (Dh240,000) to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Relief Fund and the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to fight COVID-19.

Most places all around the word are in lockdown as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.