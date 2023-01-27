Still hopeful

England’s white-ball coach Matthew Mott has recently revealed he is still hopeful that he would like the 31-year-old Stokes to be part of the England team when it defends it tries to defend its 50-over World Cup title in October-November this year.

“The door is always open for a player of that quality, but we are also very aware that his main focus is red-ball cricket as the captain,” he said, adding “we leave the door open.”

However, when asked about this on the eve of the three-match ODI series against South Africa on Friday, Buttler said at the moment they are planning without Stokes’ involvement.

Archer's injury concerns

“If he wants to change his decision, of course, he’d be welcomed back with open arms but we are very much at the moment planning as if he won’t be available,” Buttler was quoted as saying in a report by mirror.co.uk.

Buttler is excited about the possibility of having Jofra Archer back as the bowler, but also realised that there are still concerns about the bowler’s fitness.