In only his country's third Test match, Rashid took three of the last four wickets

Rashid Khan (L) celebrates with his teammates after the dismissal of Bangladesh cricketer Musfiqur Rahim during the fourth day of the one-off cricket Test match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at the Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong. Image Credit: AFP

Chittagong, Bangladesh: Rashid Khan claimed 6-49 and completed his maiden 10-wicket haul in Test cricket as Afghanistan overcame rain and fading light to crush Bangladesh by 224 runs in the one-off Test in Chittagong on Monday.

In only his country's third Test match, Rashid took three of the last four wickets to finish with a match haul of 11 wickets, helping Afghanistan bowl out Bangladesh for 173 runs in the second innings.

With four wickets in hand, the hosts were given 18.3 overs to survive after play resumed in the final session following a rain break but they succumbed with three overs to spare.