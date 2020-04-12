UAE Team Emirates finished off a solid week at the Vuelta San Juan with victory for Fernando Gaviria on stage 7 Image Credit: Organisers

Dubai: UAE Team Emirates sprinter Fernando Gaviria has thanked the UAE health authorities after receiving the “best care and attention in the world” on his road to recovery after being diagnosed with Coronavirus last month.

The star cyclist said: “I would like to thank the UAE government, our team president, Matar Suhail Al Yabhouni Al Dhaheri, and the whole of the UAE Team Emirates team for their support. It has been a difficult period but I am lucky to have had the best care and attention in the world.”

Fernando has now flown home to Colombia on a chartered flight along with 55 other passengers and 13 tons of medical material donated by the UAE.

Fernando said: “I am very happy to be able to return home and embrace my loved ones, while still being aware that this pandemic is still among us and that we cannot let our guard down.”

“My hope is to return to normality and get back racing as soon as possible. Until then, please follow the government instructions to try to limit the spread of the virus.”