UAE Team Emirates finished off a solid week at the Vuelta San Juan with victory for Fernando Gaviria on stage 7 Image Credit: Organisers

Dubai: UAE Team Emirates finished off a solid week at the Vuelta San Juan with victory for Fernando Gaviria on stage 7. The 25 year old jumped from the wheel of Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck Quick Step) in the closing metres and held off Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) to win comfortably on the finish in San Juan.

On a day made for the sprinters, it was UAE Team Emirates who controlled the front of the bunch for much of the race before neutralising the last member of the early breakaway with 9km to go.

From here the sprint trains gathered at the front of the pack with Max Richeze rounding together the troops to lead out Gaviria with yesterday’s second place rider, Sebastian Molano opening up the sprint which Gaviria finished off in style.

The win marks the third of the week for the team and will be encouraging for the squad heading into the upcoming races.

The overall title went to Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck Quick Step) with Brandon McNulty one spot off the podium in 4th place in his impressive first outing for the team.

Gaviria said: “Today was a short fast stage. Bohli controlled the breakaway from the beginning, as he has done all week. Then the lead-out train came together well in the end and I had really good legs for the sprint so it was the perfect way to finish the week. To start the season like this is great for the team motivation and we hope to continue this way.”

Stage 7 results

1. Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) 2h58:03

2. Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) +0”

3. Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck Quick Step) +0”

Final General Classification

1.Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck Quick Step) 23h15:39

2.Filippo Ganna (Italy) +33”

3.Oscar Sevilla (Medellin) +1’01”