UAE Team Emirates' Gaviria celebrates his win. Image Credit: Organisers

Dubai: UAE Team Emirates' Fernando Gaviria has claimed his second win of the week on Stage 4 of Vuelta a San Juan in Argentina. After a perfect lead-out from his teammates, the Colombian held off his sprint rivals to take another comfortable victory.

At 185km, Stage 4 was the longest of the race and featured a Cat.1 climb at the midway point which split the peloton. All of the UAE Team Emirates riders stayed in the front group as the pace ramped up on the rolling descent to the line in Villa San Augustin.

Oliviero Troia and Tom Bohli took charge to reel in the lone leader Robin Carpenter (Rally) with 3km to go before Sebastian Molano and finally Max Richeze took over to perform leadout duties.

Brandon McNulty finished safely in the first group to retain fifth overall in the GC.

Thursday is a rest day before the race continues on Friday for Stage 5 from San Martín to Alto Colorado (169.5k) where the climbers will get their first chance on the Category 1 finish.

Gaviria said: “Today’s stage was a little complicated with the Cat 1 climb. But the team worked perfectly from start to finish. They brought back the break and then set me up nicely for the sprint and I’m super happy with that. Molano and Richeze dropped me off at the line at just the right moment and I was able to capitalise on it. I’m really happy with my condition and looking forward to the second half of the race.”

Stage 4 Results

1. Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) 4h08:03

2.Rudy Barbier (ISU Nation) @ 0’’

3. Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck QuickStep) @ 0’’

General Classification after Stage 4

1. Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck Quick Step) 11h42:38

2. Filippo Ganna (Italy) @ 33’’

3. Oscar Sevilla (Medellin) @ 1’09’’