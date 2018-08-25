Milwaukee: Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jordan Lyles took advantage of a chance to redeem himself in the bottom of the inning on Friday. Left in the game to bat and with his team trailing by two runs, Lyles drew a two-out walk off Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Clay Holmes to load the bases and set the stage for dramatic rally as Milwaukee eked out a 7-6 victory. “He did a good job standing there,” Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said of Lyles. “That was his job. I just said, ‘Don’t swing.” After the walk to Lyles, Erik Kratz tied the game with a two-run single off Holmes (1-3). Orlando Arcia followed with a walk-off single and was mobbed on the field by his teammates as he put an end to the 5-hour, 36-minute contest.