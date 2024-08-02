America has gone a long way since Rosa Parks, a Black woman who refused to give up her seat, sparked a bus boycott.

Before Parks, there were many others including Harriet Tubman, a legendary abolitionist, who worked as a conductor of the "Underground Railroad," a secret network that helped enslaved people escape to freedom.

The US has a rich history of women of colour in politics and leadership positions who have made significant impacts on the country. Their journey forms part of a powerful narrative: America is a land of freedom and opportunity.

Here are some of the most prominent figures, both historical and contemporary:

Shirley Chisholm (1924-2005)

Shirley Chisholm Image Credit: File | Library of Congress

Role: US Representative from New York (1969-1983).

Significance: First African-American woman elected to Congress and the first woman to seek the Democratic presidential nomination in 1972.

You don't make progress by standing on the sidelines, whimpering and complaining. You make progress by implementing ideas. - Shirley Chisholm

Barbara Jordan (1936-1996)

Barbara Jordan Image Credit: US National Women’s History Museum

Role: US Representative from Texas (1973-1979)

Significance: First African-American woman elected to the Texas Senate and the first Southern African American woman elected to the US House of Representatives. Notable for her eloquent speeches on ethics and equality.

We have a positive vision of the future founded on the belief that the gap between promise and reality of America can one day be finally closed. - Barbara Jordan

Nikki Haley (1972- )

Nikki Haley, former governor of South Carolina, speaks during the Republican National Convention (RNC) at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Image Credit: Bloomberg

Role: Governor of South Carolina (2011 to 2017); US Ambassador to the UN (2017-2018)

Significance: Nimarata Nikki Haley (née Randhawa) is the first female and the first woman of colour and Indian-American governor of South Carolina who gained a reputation for her leadership during crises. Her decisive actions during these events highlighted her ability to handle complex and sensitive issues. Her experience as both a state executive and a diplomat has positioned her as a prominent figure within the Republican Party and a potential future leader.

Courage doesn't come by doing what everybody else says. Courage does by what you know is right. I wear heels, and it's not for a fashion statement - it's ammunition. - Nikki Haley

Kamala Harris (1964- )

US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign fundraising event at the Colonial Theater in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, on July 27, 2024 Image Credit: AFP

Role: Vice President of the United States (2021-Present), U.S. Senator from California (2017-2021), Attorney General of California (2011-2017).

Significance: First female Vice President, highest-ranking female official in U.S. history, first African American and first South Asian Vice President. Her entry into the 2024 contest has seen a surge of enthusiasm for her candidacy among Black voters and young people. She has also made significant inroads among White female voters.

Democracy just cannot flourish amid fear. Liberty cannot bloom amid hate. Justice cannot take root amid rage. America must get to work. - Kamala Harris

Quote: "Democracy just cannot flourish amid fear. Liberty cannot bloom amid hate. Justice cannot take root amid rage. America must get to work."

Stacey Abrams (1973- ):

Stacey Abrams, former state Representative from Georgia, is displayed on a video monitor while speaking during the virtual Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S., on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Image Credit: NYT

Role: Georgia House of Representatives (2007-2017), Minority Leader (2011-2017).

Significance: Known for her efforts in voter registration and turnout, particularly in the 2020 election. Ran for Governor of Georgia in 2018, narrowly losing but gaining national recognition.

When people doubt your right to be somewhere, the responsibility falls on you to prove over and over again that you deserve to be there. - Stacey Abrams

Condoleezza Rice (1954- ):

Former US Secretary of State and National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice (left) with actress Angelina Jolie and Paul Rusesabagina, a Rwandan human rights activist. Image Credit: File

Role: Secretary of State (2005-2009), National Security Advisor (2001-2005).

Significance: First African-American woman to serve as Secretary of State and National Security Advisor. Played key roles in shaping US foreign policy during the George W. Bush administration.

The essence of America — that which really unites us — is not ethnicity, pr nationality or religion. It is an idea, and what an idea it is: That you can come from humble circumstance and do great things. - Condoleezza Rice

Maxine Waters (1938- )

Maxine Walters Image Credit: Bloomberg

Role: US Representative from California (1991-Present).

Significance: Known for her outspoken advocacy on issues of social justice, economic equality, and financial regulation. Chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee.

I am one who believes in the power of the people. I am inspired when I see people hit the streets, who challenge their elected officials, and are willing to stand up and fight. I encourage it. - Maxine Waters

Cori Bush (1976- )

Cori Bush Image Credit: Facebook

Role: US Representative from Missouri (2021-Present).

Significance: First African-American woman to represent Missouri in Congress. A former nurse and Black Lives Matter activist, she focuses on social justice, healthcare, and criminal justice reform.

Freedom is not simply intended to mean freedom from enslavement. Freedom is an affirmative goal, it is one that promises liberation, safety, and peace of mind. - Cori Bush

Val Demings (1957- ):

Val Demings Image Credit: Facebook

Role: US Representative from Florida (2017-Present), Chief of the Orlando Police Department (2007-2011).

Significance: Former police chief turned Congresswoman, known for her work on criminal justice reform and public safety. She was also a candidate for the US Senate in 2022.

It's disheartening to hear journalists and others debate whether character still matters for the Presidency. It does. No one is perfect. - Val Demings

Ayanna Pressley (1974- )

Role: US Representative from Massachusetts (2019-Present).

Significance: First African American woman elected to the Boston City Council and the first to represent Massachusetts in Congress. Member of "The Squad," advocating for progressive policies.

The people closest to the pain, should be the closest to the power, driving and informing the policymaking. - Ayanna Pressley

Karen Bass (1953- )

Karen Bass Image Credit: Twitter

Role: US Representative from California (2011-Present), Speaker of the California State Assembly (2008-2010).

Significance: Known for her work on foster care reform and criminal justice, she was considered a potential Vice Presidential candidate in 2020 and is the current Mayor of Los Angeles.

I draw strength and find joy in working for the American people. But this sacred task of perfecting our union is not about me. - Karen Bass

Rosa Parks (1913-2005)

Image Credit: File

Role: Civil rights activist.

Significance: Her refusal to give up her bus seat to a white person in Montgomery, Alabama, sparked the Montgomery Bus Boycott, a pivotal event in the Civil Rights Movement.

I would like to be remembered as a person who wanted to be free…so other people would also be free. - Rosa Parks

Fannie Lou Hamer (1917-1977):

Fannie Lou Hamer Image Credit: Fannie Lou Hamer | National Women's History Museum Visit

Role: Civil rights leader, co-founder of the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party.

Significance: Known for her powerful speeches and activism for voting rights and racial equality.



Nobody’s free, until everybody’s free. - Fannie Lou Hamer

Dorothy Height (1912-2010):

Role: Civil rights and women's rights activist, President of the National Council of Negro Women (1957-1997).

Significance: Played a crucial role in the Civil Rights Movement and the fight for gender equality.

Greatness is not measured by what a man or woman accomplishes, but by the opposition he or she has overcome to reach his goals. - Dorothy Height

Harriet Tubman (1822-1913)

Harriet Tubman Image Credit: Wikipedia

Role: A legendary abolitionist and conductor of the Underground Railroad.

Significance: Tubman is best known for her role as a "conductor" on the Underground Railroad, a secret network that helped enslaved people escape to freedom. She personally led numerous missions to rescue enslaved individuals, including members of her own family, guiding them to free states.

During the American Civil War, Tubman worked for the Union Army as a spy, scout, nurse, and cook. She played a critical role in intelligence gathering and supporting Union military operations. Tubman’s daring missions and unwavering commitment to freedom made her an iconic figure in American history.

Her bravery and resourcefulness in leading enslaved people to freedom earned her the nickname "Moses." She is celebrated for her extraordinary life and contributions, and her story continues to inspire movements for civil rights and social justice.

Every great dream begins with a dreamer. Always remember, you have within you the strength, the patience, and the passion to reach for the stars, to change the world. - Harriet Tubman

Quote: “Every great dream begins with a dreamer. Always remember, you have within you the strength, the patience, and the passion to reach for the stars, to change the world.”

Sojourner Truth (1797-1883)

Sojourner Truth

Role: Sojourner Truth (born Isabella Baumfree) is an abolitionist leader, a powerful orator and advocate for women's and Black rights. She fought tirelessly against the institution of slavery. She delivered powerful speeches that highlighted the injustices faced by enslaved African Americans and advocated for their emancipation.

Significance: During the US Civil War, Sojourner Truth helped recruit black soldiers for the Union Army and worked to improve living conditions for freed people. As a symbol of the fight for justice and equality, her life's work paved the way for future generations of civil rights and women's rights activists.

Life is a hard battle anyway. If we laugh and sing a little as we fight the good fight of freedom, it makes it all go easier. - Sojourner Truth