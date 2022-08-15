We are now just days away from the 2022 Qatar World Cup and the anticipation is growing for the big kick off in November.

FIFA's premier tournament is taking place in the Middle East for the first time and it is promising to be the biggest and best event yet.

Who will make it to the final this time? Brazil are the favourites to win it, but England are being tipped to go all the way too - as are Germany and defending champions France.

Thrilling spectacle

Whoever makes it to the showpiece final will no doubt provide football fans around the world with a thrilling spectacle - just like so many before.

The 2018 final was won by France who beat Croatia 4-2, while four years prior to that it was Germay that lifted the famous trophy after they beat Argentina.

If you can't remember who won it before that then worry not, here is a timely reminder of the last 10 World Cup finals...

2018 WORLD CUP FINAL: France 4-2 Croatia

The match was played at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, on 15 July 2018, and was contested by France and Croatia. Croatia had beaten England in the semifinal and were the dark horse of the tournament but Les Blues proved too good for them on the day and sealed a 4-2 win with goals from Antoine Griezmann, Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe.

Kylian Mbappe.

2014 WORLD CUP FINAL: Germany 1-0 Argentina (AET)

The 2014 final took place at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on 13 July 2014, and was contested by Germany and Argentina. It was a titanic battle between the two heavyweights which went into extra time after a goalless 90 minutes and then up popped Mario Gotze to score a stunning winner for the Germans.

Mario Gotze.

2010 WORLD CUP FINAL: Netherlands 0-1 Spain (AET)

This was Spain's first ever World Cup title and it lifted them to first place in the FIFA World Rankings with the Netherlands moving into second. Andres Iniesta's 116th minute goal gave Spain the World Cup.

Andres Iniesta.

2006 WORLD CUP FINAL: Italy 1-1 France (Italy won on penalties)

Who could forget this one? Not many, is the answer to that. Italy beat France 5–3 in a penalty shoot-out following a 1–1 draw at the conclusion of extra time. The match will always be remembered for that infamous headbutt by France's Zinedine Zidane to the chest of Italy's Marco Materazzi. Zidane was shown a red card and with him went France's chances of winning.

Zinedine Zidane headbutts Italy defender Marco Materazzi during the 2006 World Cup final Image Credit: AFP

2002 WORLD CUP FINAL: Germany 0-2 Brazil

The match was played at the International Stadium in Yokohama, Japan, on 30 June 2002, and featured Germany and Brazil in the final. The win marked Brazil's fifth World Cup title, which remains the record, ahead of Germany and Italy with four titles each.

Former striker Ronaldo was twice a World Cup winner with Brazil in 1994 and in 2002. Image Credit: Reuters

1998 WORLD CUP FINAL: Brazil 0-3 France

The match between Brazil and France was played at the Stade de France in Paris, France, on 12 July 1998. France's win was their first World Cup title, becoming the seventh out of eight different countries to win the tournament.

Zidane was the man of the match in the 1998 final.

1994 WORLD CUP FINAL: Brazil 0-0 Italy (Brazil won on penalties)

The final took place at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, United States, on July 17, 1994. This was the first time the World Cup would be decided on penalties and Brazil held their nerve to lift the famous trophy.

Dunga captained Brazil to success in 1994.

1990 WORLD CUP FINAL: Germany 1-0 Argentina

The game took place on 8 July 1990 at the Stadio Olimpico in Italy's capital and largest city, Rome, and was won 1–0 by West Germany with a late penalty kick taken by Andreas Brehme being the game's only goal.

Andreas Brehme scored the winner in 1990.

1986 WORLD CUP FINAL: Argentina 3-2 Germany

The match was held at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on 29 June 1986 and had an attendance of 114,600. It was contested by Argentina and West Germany. Argentina won the match 3–2 in regulation time.

Diego Maradona became a national hero and global icon at the Mexico 86 World Cup Image Credit: AP

1982 WORLD CUP FINAL: Italy 3-1 Germany

This one was played on 11 July 1982 at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in the Spanish capital and largest city of Madrid. Italy held on to claim their first World Cup title in 44 years, and their third in total with a 3–1 victory.