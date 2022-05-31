1 of 8
The UAE national football team have arrived in Doha ahead of their crucial Qatar World Cup 2022 play-off match against Australia on June 7.
The UAE will be training at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium ahead of the must-win clash next week.
The national team are expected to undergo a light training session in Doha on Tuesday.
The squad will hold a training session today in Doha.
If the UAE beat Australia they will then play against Peru and the winner of that clash will be going to the Qatar World Cup in November.
The UAE last made it to the World Cup in 1990 and are aiming for a second appearance. The UAE Football Association is providing 5,000 tickets for UAE fans to attend the Australia match.
Australia are to play Jordan in a friendly in Doha tomorrow in preparation for the UAE clash. The 2015 Asian champions are aiming to reach a fifth successive World Cup and sixth overall.
Qatar is just the second Asian country to host the tournament after Korea and Japan did so in 2002. The final will be held at Qatar's biggest stadium, Lusail, which has a capacity of 80,000.
