Manchester United flop Paul Pogba could be set for a move back to Juventus on a free transfer. The 29-year-old France midfielder will be offered a four-year contract.
Tottenham's Steven Bergwijn is set to move this summer and has interest from a number of clubs. The 24-year-old Netherlands winger has been linked with Ajax.
Christian Eriksen will leave Brentford this summer. The 30-year-old Denmark midfielder has interest from former club Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Everton.
Manchester United are also on course to sign Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, from Barcelona.
Inter Milan are set to sign Argentine striker Paulo Dybala on a free transfer from Juventus.
Manchester United could join the race for Poland striker Robert Lewandowski if the 33-year-old's dream move to Barcelona fails to come off.
Liverpool have reached a verbal agreement to buy 22-year-old Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez from Benfica and are preparing the paperwork to compete a deal worth £85m.
Tottenham are in advanced negotiations to sign Everton and Brazil forward Richarlison, 25, for £55m.
Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka has emerged as a target for Bayer Leverkusen as Arsenal step up their bid to land Belgium playmaker Youri Tielemans from Leicester.
Aston Villa could hand Luis Suarez a move back to the Premier League. The 35-year-old is yet to make a final decision on his future.
