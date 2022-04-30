1 of 10
High spirits... Mayank Agarwal captain of Punjab Kings and KL Rahul captain of Lucknow Super Giants have a laugh at the toss for the start of match 42 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) at the MCA International Stadium in Pune.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
2 of 10
KL Rahul and Quinton De Kock of Lucknow walk on to the pitch to start their innings.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
3 of 10
Kagiso Rabada of Punjab celebrates the wicket of KL Rahul of Lucknow who went for just 6 runs.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
4 of 10
Deepak Hooda of Lucknow plays a shot on his way to a handy 34 runs.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
5 of 10
Fans enjoying the action during match 42 at the MCA International Stadium in Pune.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
6 of 10
Preity Zinta, Co Owner of Punjab Kings cheers on her team during the match. They would need 154 runs to win.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
7 of 10
Punjab batsmen Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan enter the field to start their chase of the target. Could they do it?
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
8 of 10
KL Rahul of Lucknow celebrates the wicket of Agarwal who went for 25 runs.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
9 of 10
Jonny Bairstow of Punjab plays a shot. He would score 32 runs from 28 balls. But it would not be enough...
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
10 of 10
Lucknow celebrate their 20 run victory over Punjab. The results moves them to 3rd in the IPL table whilst Punjab are 7th.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL