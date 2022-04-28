1 of 10
Match 40! Hardik Pandya captain of Gujarat Titans and Kane Williamson captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad at the toss for match 40 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.
Here we go... Abhishek Sharma and Kane Williamson of Hyderabad come out to bat.
Big wicket! Gujarat players celebrate the dismissal of Williamson who went for just 5 runs.
Smashed for six! Sharma of Hyderabad plays a shot on his way to a solid 65 runs.
Got him! Sharma was eventually clean bowled by Alzarri Joseph of Gujarat. Hyderabad would score a very healthy 195 from 20 overs.
We can do it... Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill of Gujarat entering the field of play to begin the chase.
Making some noise! Fans enjoy the action inside the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.
Pace ace... Umran Malik of Hyderabad celebrates the wicket of Gill of Gujarat. The bowler would end up taking an impressive 5 wickets for 25 runs.
Solid knock... Wriddhiman Saha of Gujarat plays a shot. He would a brilliant 68 before being bowled by Malik.
Game over... Rashid Khan hit 31 from just 11 balls and Rahul Tewatia got 40 off 21 to win the match for Gujarat by 5 wickets. They stay top of the table with 14 points while Hyderabad are 3rd.
