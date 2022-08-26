1 of 7
Sharjah is the home of the Asia Cup, as the inaugural edition was held in the emirate in 1984. As the event returns to the UAE for the fourth time, the trophy was taken on a tour of the iconic sites of Sharjah. The first stop was the waterfalls at the Khor Fakkan Amphitheatre.
Image Credit: Twitter/sharjahstadium
2 of 7
The Asia Cup moved on to the impressive Khor Fakkan Amphitheatre, inspired by Roman architecture. It has fast-becoming a celebrated local landmark, with people flocking every weekend. Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host two of the six preliminary league matches.
Image Credit: Twitter/sharjahstadium
3 of 7
The Asia Cup makes a stop at the Al Rafisah Dam at the base of the Hajar Mountains near Khor Fakkan during a tour of Sharjah.
Image Credit: Twitter/sharjahstadium
4 of 7
The Asia Cup at the Al Rafisah Dam on the Wadi Shie, a seasonal waterway in the Hajar Mountains that runs to Khor Fakkan on the east coast of Sharjah. Built in the 1980s, the dam now has a new visitor centre and a rest area.
Image Credit: Twitter/sharjahstadium
5 of 7
A spot of dune bashing for the Asia Cup at the Mleiha Desert in Sharjah. The emirate was played a pioneering role in bringing international cricket to the Middle East.
Image Credit: Twitter/sharjahstadium
6 of 7
Cricket in the desert was a pipedream, since the game was first played on the village greens of England. Sharjah changed that notion with a cricket stadium that host international games between India and Pakistan. And the first Asia Cup was held in the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in 1984.
Image Credit: Twitter/sharjahstadium
7 of 7
A camel stops by to have a look at the Asia Cup, which went on a tour of Sharjah. The emirate is hosting two of six preliminary games in the 15th edition of the cricket tournament.
Image Credit: Twitter/sharjahstadium