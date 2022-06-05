1 of 10
Coco Gauff of the U.S. and Poland's Iga Swiatek pose together on court before the women's singles French Open final, in Paris.
Image Credit: Reuters
2 of 10
21-year-old Swiatek won 6-1 6-3 to record her 35th straight victory and equal the longest WTA streak this century.
Image Credit: AP
3 of 10
Gauff was contesting a first major singles final and made a nervy start to the match and ended up losing in straight sets.
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 10
Swiatek, who also won Roland Garros in 2020, took full advantage of Gauff's slow start and went on to win her sixth successive title.
Image Credit: AP
5 of 10
Gauff struggled with her forehand, in the first set especially, and the stroke malfunctioned amid the pressure of a first Grand Slam final.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 10
In a stunning start to 2022, the Polish player won five consecutive tournaments - in Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart and Rome - and took over as the WTA world number one following Ashleigh Barty's surprise retirement in March.
Image Credit: AP
7 of 10
18-year-old Gauff was in tears during the trophies ceremony after losing the final.
Image Credit: Reuters
8 of 10
Swiatek (centre left) was applauded by Polish footballer Robert Lewandowski (centre top) as she greeted relatives and team members after winning the French Open.
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 10
Swiatek holds the trophy after winning the final. Her greater experience in finals helped secure a victory which most had predicted before the clay-court Grand Slam started.
Image Credit: AP
10 of 10
Swiatek with the trophy in the locker room. She is only the fifth women's number one seed to win Roland Garros in the past 25 years.
Image Credit: AFP