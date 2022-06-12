1 of 10
England's Declan Rice in action with Italy's Frederico Gatti and Davide Frattesi during their UEFA Nations League clash. England's winless start to their campaign continued as an experimental Three Lions side failed to break down European champions Italy in a goalless draw at Molineux.
Italy coach Roberto Mancini gestures during the match which was played behind closed doors as punishment for the chaos that preceded the last meeting between these two, when Italy beat England in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.
Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale of England makes a save during the match. This was the third of four games in 11 days for England, after a draw in Germany followed an opening defeat by Hungary, and saw boss Gareth Southgate make six changes from that result in Munich.
England's Harry Maguire reacts at the full time whistle after a disappointing result.
Germany's Nico Schlotterbeck (centre) and Hungary's Attila Szalai vie for the ball during the UEFA Nations League football match at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.
Germany's forward Timo Werner (left) and Hungary's defender Willi Orban in action. Germany came back from a goal down to draw against hosts Hungary in the Nations League.
A Hungary fan reacts during the match. Germany sit third in Group A3 behind Hungary and leaders Italy.
Netherlands' Jurrien Timber in action with Poland's Jacek Goralski. Memphis Depay missed a penalty as Netherlands fell short of completing a famous fightback in a Nations League draw against Poland. The match finished 2-2.
Belgium's midfielder Axel Witsel (right) fights for the ball with Wales' midfielder Gareth Bale at the Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff. Brennan Johnson's first international goal earned Wales a dramatic point against Belgium.
Republic of Ireland's Alan Browne celebrates scoring their first goal against Scotland. They won 3-0.
