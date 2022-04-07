1 of 10
date 2022-04-07

Shreyas Iyer captain of Kolkata Knight Riders and Rohit Sharma captain of Mumbai Indians during the toss of match 14 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) held at the MCA International Stadium in Pune.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Ishan Kishan and Sharma of Mumbai Indians come out to start the innings.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Umesh Yadav of Kolkata Knight Riders celebrates the wicket of Sharma who went for a very disappointing 3 runs.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Kolkata Knight Riders wait for the third umpire's decision for the wicket of Dewald Brevis of Mumbai Indians.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
The fans were in fine voice during match 14 of the IPL 2022 at the MCA International Stadium in Pune.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Surya Kumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians plays a shot. He scored an impressive 52.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Tymal Mills of Mumbai Indians celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane of Kolkata Knight Riders.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Sam Billings of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot. He managed 17 runs as his side chased a target of 161.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Venkatesh Iyer of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot on his way to a solid 50.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Pat Cummins of Kolkata Knight Riders raises his bat after scoring 50. The Australian hit 35 in one over to give Kolkata a five-wicket win with four overs to spare. He smashed 56 off just 15 balls in his first game of the season in incredible onslaught.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL