Ravindra Jadeja captain of the Chennai Super Kings and Mayank Agarwal captain of Punjab Kings at the toss during match 11 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) held at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Ready to go! Punjab Kings openers Shikhar Dhawan and captain Agarwal enter the field.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Early breakthrough... Chennai Super Kings celebrate the wicket of Punjab's captain who went for only 4 runs from 2 balls.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Good shot... Liam Livingstone of Punjab hits a four. He would go on to score an impressive 60 runs from 32 balls.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Big wicket... Jadeja of Chennai celebrates the wicket of Livingstone. Punjab scored 180 from their 20 overs.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Our turn... Ruturaj Gaikwad and Robin Uthappa openers of Chennai enter the field to begin the chase.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Kagiso Rabada of Punjab celebrates the wicket of Gaikwad of Chennai. The opener only scored 1 run.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
In the air! Odean Smith of Punjab is delighted with the wicket of Ambati Rayudu of Chennai. Rayudu fell for 13 as the reigning champions toiled.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Not impressed... Chennai coaches Stephen Fleming and Michael Hussey watch on in the dugout.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Game over... Punjab Kings celebrate the win over Chennai Super Kings. It was the third consecutive defeat in the new 2022 IPL season for the current champs.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL