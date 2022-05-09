1 of 10
MS Dhoni, captain of the Chennai Super Kings and Rishabh Pant captain of Delhi Capitals at the toss ahead of match 55 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway of Chennai enter the field to bat.
Anrich Nortje of Delhi celebrates after taking the wicket of Gaikwad who made a handy 41 runs.
Enjoying the show... Chennai fans watch the action at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.
Looking on... Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo and Chris Jordan of Chennai watch the action. Chennai would post an impressive 208 runs from their 20 overs.
Hitting back... Mitchell Marsh of Delhi in action during the match. He would score 25 runs but Delhi would find it hard to chase the huge target.
Ali of Chennai celebrates after taking the wicket of Patel who went for 6 as the match began to slip out of Delhi's hands.
Nortje of Delhi stretches to make the crease. Delhi were all out for 117 meaning Chennai won the match by a massive 91 runs.
Conway of Chennai receives the Man of the match award. He scored a brilliant 87 runs from 49 balls.
Delhi captain Pant receives the Punch Super Striker of The Match award. The result means Delhi are 5th in the table while Chennai are 8th.
