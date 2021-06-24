1 of 9
Leon Goretzka came off the bench to rescue Germany's Euro 2020 campaign with a late equaliser as a nerve-shredding 2-2 draw against Hungary in Munich on Wednesday set up a last-16 showdown with England. | Above: Germany's Leon Goretzka, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal.
Adam Szalai (pictured centre) gave Hungary a shock early lead and although Germany drew level through Kai Havertz in the second half, the Hungarians went back in front almost immediately through Andras Schaefer. | Above: Hungary's Adam Szalai scores their opening goal.
Germany's Kai Havertz scores his side's first goal.
Hungary's Andras Schaefer, right, celebrates with Laszlo Kleinheisler after scoring his side’s second goal.
With six minutes left, Goretzka fired home a crucial equaliser to set up a blockbuster tie against England at Wembley on Tuesday, eliminating Hungary who finished bottom of Group F. | Above: Germany's Leon Goretzka scores his side's second goal.
Hungary's Willi Orban, top, and Germany's Kevin Volland challenge for the ball during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Hungary's forward Adam Szalai (L)and Germany's midfielder Joshua Kimmich vie for the ball.
ermany's midfielder Toni Kroos (R) and Hungary's defender Gergo Lovrencsics vie for tha ball.
Hungary's defender Gergo Lovrencsics and Germany's midfielder Jamal Musiala vie for tha ball.
