1 of 9
Arsenal are trying to sign Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez and may use two players to tempt the Italians into a deal. Gunners boss Mikel Arteta needs more firepower ahead of the 2021/22 season following an eighth placed finish last term. Right-back Hector Bellerin could be used in the deal as well as striker Alexandre Lacazette.
Image Credit: AP
2 of 9
Meanwhile, Arsenal have now secured the transfer of Ben White from Brighton. The north London club have also snapped up Anderlecht midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga and Benfica defender Nuno Tavares.
Image Credit: AP
3 of 9
Tottenham will land Bologna defender Takehiro Tomiyasu (centre) once the Tokyo Olympics are over. Japan are into the quarter-final against New Zealand after they won their group, while the final will be held on August 7. The Japan international featured 31 times in Serie A last season scoring two goals.
Image Credit: Reuters
4 of 9
Real Madrid will open talks with Paris Saint-Germain in the coming weeks for a deal to sign 22-year-old France international striker Kylian Mbappe with his contract expiring next summer.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 9
Everton's James Rodriguez may be leaving the club after just one season. Signed from Real Madrid by former coach Carlo Ancelotti, the Columbian playmaker is not part of new manager Rafa Benitez's plans. Everton have signed Asmir Begović, Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray so far this summer and have been linked with Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho.
Image Credit: Reuters
6 of 9
Liverpool have now joined Juventus and Arsenal in the race to sign Euro 2020-winning Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli, 23, from Sassuolo.
Image Credit: Reuters
7 of 9
With Jack Grealish seemingly on the way to Man City, Aston Villa will try to replace the playmaker with Southampton's England midfielder James Ward-Prowse. The 26-year-old could be available for £30 million.
Image Credit: AP
8 of 9
West Ham are stepping up their efforts to buy Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham. The Stamford Bridge club are looking for around £40m for the 23-year-old English man who is also wanted by Arsenal.
Image Credit: AP
9 of 9
Former Bayern Munich centre back Jerome Boateng wants a move to Manchester United. The 32-year-old left the Bundesliga side this summer and Juventus, AC Milan, Lazio, Napoli and Roma are all interested.
Image Credit: Supplied