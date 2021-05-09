1 of 9
Manchester United are set to give striker Edinson Cavani a 2.5 million pounds wage rise to convince him to stay on at Old Trafford for another season.
United face a fight with Ajax to sign young Ghana Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland.
Declan Rice looks set to leave West Ham as United and Chelsea keep tabs on the midfielder.
Chelsea are preparing a move for Tottenham Hotspur star striker Harry Kane, should the rumours he is set to leave the London club in the summer be true. The England skipper is said to be ready to put in a transfer request.
Back to United, who are keen to snap up young English star Jude Bellingham, who has impressed in the Borussia Dortmund midfield at the age of 17. But Dortmund are determined to hold on to the teenager.
Dortmund have also placed an 180 million euros tag on striker Erling Haaland.
Juventus are also holding off bids from Chelsea and Barcelona for young defender Matthijs de Ligt.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants the board to stump up the money needed to reinforce the struggling club in the summer.
Everton are considering a move for former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, who is currently at Juventus, with Paris St-Germain also interested in the Pole.
