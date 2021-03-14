1 of 21
2001: Martina Hingis won the inaugural Dubai Duty Free title back in 2001
Image Credit: Gulf News archives
2002: Amelie Mauresmo defeated Sandrine Testud to claim the title
Image Credit: Gulf News Archives
2003: Justine Henin Hardenne took her first step in a historic Dubai quadruple
Image Credit: DDFTC
2004: Back-to-back titles for Henin Hardenne as she beat Svetlana Kuznetsova in the final
Image Credit: DDFTC
2005: Lindsay Davenport got her hands on the famous Coffee Pot trophy
Image Credit: Gulf News Archive
2006: The Belgian Henin was back to take her third Dubai title
Image Credit: DDFTC
2007: It should be renamed the Henin Trophy after she claimed title No. 4 in 2007
Image Credit: DDFTC
2008: Elena Dementieva received the trophy from Sheikh Ahmad after her win
Image Credit:
2009: Venus Williams claimed her first Dubai title
Image Credit: COURTESY: DDF
2010: Venus made it two in a row for the 10th anniversary of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Image Credit: Gulf News Archive
2011: Caroline Wozniacki defeated Svetlana Kuznetsova to take the title
Image Credit: DDF
2012: Agnieszka Radwanska was all smiles when she won the tournament
Image Credit: Hadrian Hernandez/Gulf News
2013: Czech star Petra Kvitova got the better of Sara Errani to land the silverware
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
2014: Venus Williams mad it three of the best as she defeated Alize Cornet
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
2015: Simon Halep of Romania powered past Karolína Plískova to take the title in Dubai
Image Credit:
2016: Sara Errani made amends for her final loss in 2013 by getting her hands on the trophy
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
2017: Elina Svitolina fought past Caroline Wozniacki to claim her maiden Dubai title
Image Credit: Courtesy: Organiser
2018: It was two from two for Svitolina as she successfully defended her crown
Image Credit: Gulf News Archives
2019: Belinda Bencic triumphed over Petra Kvitova.
Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman /Gulf News
2020: Simon Halep slogged it out to defeat Elena Rybakina for the title.
Image Credit: AFP
2021: Garbine Muguruza became the first Spaniard to claim the title after defeating Barbora Krejcikova in the final.
Image Credit: Supplied