1 of 10
Firefighters work to put out a fire in a residential apartment building after it was hit by shelling as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 15, 2022.
Image Credit: Reuters
2 of 10
Ever Forward container ship, owned by Evergreen Marine Corp, sits grounded in the Chesapeake Bay off the shore of Maryland, U.S., March 15, 2022.
Image Credit: Reuters
3 of 10
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, pets the Irish Guards mascot Turlough Mor, during the St Patrick's Day Parade in Aldershot, Britain March 17, 2022.
Image Credit: Reuters
4 of 10
Buddhist monks walk over smouldering coals with barefoot at the fire-walking festival, called Hiwatari Matsuri in Japanese, at Mt.Takao in Tokyo, Japan, March 13, 2022. About 1,500 Japanese worshipers walk barefoot with Buddhist monks over coals at the annual festival praying for the safety of themselves, to overcome the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and for peace in the world, Takao-san Yakuo-in Buddhist temple said.
Image Credit: Reuters
5 of 10
Sunset is reflected in the Salton Sea as seen from Bombay Beach, California, U.S., March 15, 2022. Picture taken March 15, 2022.
Image Credit: Reuters
6 of 10
A tear drop rolls down a young woman's cheek aboard a bus after fleeing from Ukraine to Romania, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the border crossing in Siret, Romania, March 16, 2022.
Image Credit: Reuters
7 of 10
Revellers daubed in colours sing religious hymns during the Lathmar Holi celebrations, the Hindu spring festival of colours, at Nandgaon village in India’s Uttar Pradesh state on March 12, 2022.
Image Credit: AFP
8 of 10
Twins are photographed during a newborn photo shoot by local photographer Fanny Nurdiana in Banda Aceh on March 18, 2022.
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 10
Pakistani bride Musfira Shams' hands wearing jewelry and designed with henna are shown during her wedding ceremony in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
Image Credit: AP
10 of 10
Fishermen move their boat up the Detroit River in Detroit, as fog covers the Windsor, Ontario skyline Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
Image Credit: AP