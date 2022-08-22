1 of 7
Most actors will be over the moon when they learn that their role has been nominated in the Best Actress category, but National Award-winning Indian talent Kangana isn't one of them. Trouble began when Ranaut got a call from Filmfare Awards ceremony representative that she has been nominated this year for her role as political leader Jayalalithaa in the biopic 'Thalaivi'.
But instead of being elated over the nomination, Ranaut took to Twitter to blast them for having the audacity to nominate her in a category filled with 'mediocre' talents.
Kangana is nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role this year for 'Thalaivi' alongside Kriti Sanon, Parineeti Chopra, Taapsee Pannu. Kiara Advani and Vidya Balan.
On August 22, the actress took to Instagram declaring that she will be suing Filmfare magazine. Her reasoning? "I have banned unethical, corrupt and totally unfair practices like @filmfare since 2014, but since I have been getting many calls from them for attending their award function this year as they want to give me award for Thalaivi... I am shocked to know that they are still nominating me. it is beneath my dignity, work ethics and value system to encourage such corrupt practices in anyway, that is why I have decided to sue@filmfare ... thanks."
But Filmfare isn't taking Ranaut's pushback lying down. Earlier this morning, they reacted to Ranaut's claims on social media calling it 'unwarranted malicious remarks'. They also clarified that they did not ask Ranaut to perform at the awards ceremony as a way to guarantee a win on the awards night. "This is a patently false accusation being made by Ms Ranaut. Our invitation to her was our effort in bringing together everyone in a collective celebration of what brings this nation together: ie Indian cinema.'. They also pointed out that Ranaut is a five-time Filmfare awardee and two awards were given in absentia in 2014 and 2015. Following Ranaut's remarks, they have withdrawn her nomination.
Ranaut was quick to react to her nomination being withdrawn. She thanked her supporters for throwing their weight behind her cause of rooting out 'unethical' practices in Bollywood. In the Instagram story, she also claimed that her decision to sue Filmfare remains unchanged.
It's not the first time that Kangana has courted controversy. She has often lashed out at star kids getting a bigger berth in an industry that she calls nepotistic. She has also publicly taken on movie mogul Karan Johar and has labelled him as the 'flagbearer of nepotism in Bollywood'.
