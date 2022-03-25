Weekend watchlist: 10 TV shows and movies to check out
'The Lost City', 'Bridgerton', 'Twenty Five, Twenty One' and other recommendations
‘RRR’ (UAE cinemas): When it comes to period sagas with stunning action and visual effects, then it doesn’t get better than ‘RRR’. The period drama, set before India gained independence from the British, has two larger-than-life heroes fronting it. Telugu superstars Ram Charan and NT Rama Rao Jr are in their element here and play their roles with impressive machismo. Be warned, it’s a lengthy feature but director SS Rajamouli does a neat job of making it engaging for most parts.
‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ (UAE cinemas): If you are in the mood to see Alia Bhatt in a fierce avatar, then this film in which she plays a madam-turned-activist is a good one to watch this weekend. Bhatt pours her soul into this titular role as a much-revered woman in a brothel district in Mumbai. Ajay Devgn makes an impressive cameo too.
‘Aaraattu’ (Amazon Prime Video): It’s cheesy and over-the-top, but if you love Malalayalam superstar Mohanlal’s histrionics then this one is right up your street. And, the fun is exponentially increased if you are familiar with his iconic dialogues from previous Malayalam blockbusters. He’s in top form and his bombastic dialogues about his formidable power and clout is borderline hilarious, but Mohanlal still manages to charm.
‘Jalsa’ (Amazon Prime Video): Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah are two brilliant actors and this drama about a hit-and-run that destroys several lives. Balan plays a journalist, while Shah plays her househelp. Their shifting power dynamics makes for a searing drama. The pace is languid, so make sure you are mentally prepared to see these two powerhouses shine in their roles.
‘83’ (Netflix): This sports drama featuring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone chronicles India’s historic world cup win in 1983. Singh plays the captain of the underdog cricket, and he knocks it out of the park with his engaging performance as real-life cricketing icon Kapil Dev. Deepika Padukone’s presence as his wife adds star power to this biopic.
‘Bridgerton’ (Netflix): Season two of this hit historical romantic drama is finally here! In this one, it’s the turn of the eldest Bridgerton sibling Lord Anthony Bridgerton to find a spouse. His attention turns to debutante Edwina Sharma, who arrives from India with her family. However, her older sister Kate is not impressed with Anthony.
‘The Flash’ (Starzplay): Barry Allen gets struck by lightning and goes into a coma. He wakes up and realises that he’s been given the power of super speed, becoming the Flash. Season seven follows Barry as he tries to stop character Eva McCulloch, and locate his missing wife Iris West Allen.
‘The Lost City’ (UAE cinemas): This movie is bound to be a fun ride! It features Sandra Bullock playing a reclusive author Loretta Sage, who writes about exotic places in her romance-adventure novels. The cover model for her books is Alan, played by Channing Tatum. During a tour to promote her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by a billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe), and they all end up on an epic jungle adventure.
‘Twenty Five, Twenty One’ (Netflix): This Korean drama of about youths “who lost their dream to the zeitgeist of 1998”. Na Hee-do is on her high school fencing team but has to give up the sport when the team is disbanded due to the South Korean financial crisis. The crisis also hits Baek Yi-jin, who goes from a riches to rags when his father’s business goes bankrupt. The protagonists met for the first time when they were 22 and 18 and then when they’re 25 and 21, romance sparks between them.
‘Windfall’ (Netflix): Jason Segel, Lily Collins, Jesse Plemons star in this thriller. The storyline follows what happens when a man breaks into a tech billionaire’s empty vacation home. Things go awry when the arrogant mogul and his wife arrive for a last-minute getaway.
