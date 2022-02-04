1 of 10
‘The Man in the High Castle’ (Amazon Prime Video): The series, loosely based on Philip K Dick’s novel of the same name, is about a dystopian America that ends up having a different outcome in the Second World War. It ends up being split into three parts — two of which are dominated by Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan. Amid the oppression, a young woman discovers a mysterious film that she believes will lead to freedom.
‘Moonfall’ (UAE cinemas): In this new sci-fi film starring Patrick Wilson and Halle Berry, the world faces annihilation after the moon gets knocked from its orbit and starts hurtling towards Earth. Nasa executive Jocinda ‘Jo’ Fowler is the heroine who teams up a conspiracy theorist on this mission into space to save humanity.
‘Landscapers’ (OSN): Starring top British actors, Olivia Colman and David Thewlis, this quirky black comedy is about a seemingly mild-mannered couple who get investigated after two dead bodies are discovered in the back garden of a house. In this case, facts are stranger than fiction because it’s based on a true story.
‘Sweet Magnolias’ (Netflix): Fans of this light-hearted show can rejoice as season two is finally here. The series is about lifelong friends Maddie, Helen and Dana Sue who support each other as they juggle relationships, family and careers in the small town of Serenity. Season two sees them face new challenges.
‘Power Book IV: Force’ (Starzplay): Releasing on February 6, the ‘Power’ universe expands with a new show executive produced by 50 Cent. In this new itiration, the ruthless Tommy Egan leaves New York behind and plans to take over Chicago and the biggest drug dealer in the city.
‘Rocket Boys’ (Sony Liv): This eight-episode series starring Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh charts the exciting journey and career of a pair of scientists. Sarbh plays Dr Homi J Bhabha, credited as the architect of India’s nuclear programme, and Singh plays Dr Vikram Sarabhai. They played a prominent role in the creation of the Indian Space Programme. Early reviews are in and Sarbh and the series is being lauded for its stirring and riveting storyline.
‘Tinder Swindler’ (Netflix): This documentary is a shocking one about how a suave conman on Tinder cheats women for a living. It plays out like a thriller, but what’s extraordinary is that the con was a real one and the participants were a string of unsuspecting women who lent him money. But the truly scary part: the alleged conman is still on Tinder, the popular dating app.
‘Looop Lapeta’ (Netflix): If you are in the mood for a loopy thriller, then look no further than the Hindi re-make of German hit film ‘Run Lola Run’. Starring Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin, these two play a pair of lovers who are on a frantic run. Satya, played by Bhasin, takes on a mobster when he loses his stash of cash, now his girlfriend Savi is desperate to play saviour. This film swaps the gender narrative of a man playing the one who saves the damsel in distress Pannu and Bhasin are in good form and don’t break a sweat in this fun, outlandish thriller.
‘Hridayam’ (UAE cinemas): Nostalgic about your college days? Then make sure to buy tickets for this coming-of-age college drama featuring Mohanlal’s son Pranav Lal and director Priyadarshan’s daughter Kalyani. It’s a movie about moving on from first love, adulting, and growing up. It’s directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan.
‘How To Get Away With Murder’ (Netflix): Viola Davis stars as Annalise Keating, a formidable law professor who’s on call to shape a classroom of young, enterprising students. But she gets embroiled in a murder involving her five students. There are so many twists and turns in the series, that it may be difficult to keep up. But it’s worth your time. The ensemble cast including Alfred Enoch and Aja Naomi King is in great form.
