Tina Turner, 83 American-born singer whose career spanned decades and became the top recording artist of all time died after a long illness in her home in Switzerland. Several musicians, actors and politicians posted their tributes on social media following news of her death.
ACTOR ANGELA BASSETT, WHO PLAYED TURNER IN A 1993 MOVIE: "How do we say farewell to a woman who owned her pain and trauma and used it as a means to help change the world? Through her courage in telling her story, her commitment to stay the course in her life, no matter the sacrifice, and her determination to carve out a space in rock and roll for herself and for others who look like her, Tina Turner showed others who lived in fear what a beautiful future filled with love, compassion, and freedom should look like. "While we mourn the loss of this iconic voice and presence, she gave us more than we could have ever asked. She gave us her whole self. And Tina Turner is a gift that will always be 'simply the best.'"
TURNER PERFORMED WITH MICK JAGGER DURING A SHOW 1985 AND TOURED WITH THE BAND IN THE 60'S: “I’m so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner. She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her.” — Mick Jagger said on Instagram .
BEYONCE: The singer updated her website with a post dedicated to Turner, whom she called the "epitome of power and passion". The featured image was taken on the stage of the 2008 Grammys when the duo delivered an unforgettable duet of Turner's 'Proud Mary', according to 'Variety'. "My beloved Queen. I love you endlessly. I'm so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way. You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion. We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain. Thank you for all you have done."
OPRAH WINFREY: "I had the chance to join Tina onstage during her "Wildest Dreams" tour and felt a glimpse of her enchanted world," Oprah Winfrey wrote. "I was so nervous that my knees were actually knocking together."
ELTON JOHN: “We have lost one of the word’s most exciting and electric performers. A total legend on record and on stage. She was untouchable. Condolences to Erwin and her family. The saddest news.” — C said on Instagram.
SINGER BRYAN ADAMS: "I'll be forever grateful for you bringing me on tour with you, going in the studio together and being your friend. Thank you for being the inspiration to millions of people around the world for speaking your truth and giving us the gift of your voice."
HOLLYWOOD STAR HALLE BERRY WITH TINA TURNER, OPRAH WINFREY AND ALICIA KEYS AT OPRAH WINFREY LEGENDS BALL IN 2006: ’ll never forget this day at the Legends Ball when I met Tina Turner! She rearranged me with her conversation, her spirit, her depth of character, her grace and most of all her ability to be ordinary and a LEGEND at the time! The world will be missing one bright light tonight! tweeted the star.
LEGENDRY VOCALIST DIANA ROSS TWEETED: “Shocked. Saddened. Sending condolences to Tina Turner’s family and loved ones,”
NBA LEGEND MAGIC JOHNSON: “Rest in peace to one of my favorite artists of all time, the legendary queen of rock n’ roll Tina Turner. I’ve seen her many many times and hands down, she gave one of the best live shows I’ve ever seen. She always gave you your moneys worth.” — NBA legend Magic Johnson, who posted a photo with him and Turner on Twitter.
SINGER MARIAH CAREY: "The words legendary, iconic, diva, and superstar are often overused and yet Tina Turner embodies them all and so many more - an incredible performer, musician and trailblazer. To me, she will always be a survivor and an inspiration to women everywhere. Her music will continue to inspire generations to come."
