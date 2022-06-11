1 of 6
New video editing apps appear on the Google Play Store almost every week, but with so many options available, it can be difficult to know which one offers the advanced features you need. Here we list the top five video editing apps for mobile phones, tablets, and chromebooks:
InShot: It is a first-rate video editor app for social media specialists trying to create easy films. It has dozens of easy-to-use outcomes, filters, overlays, and cropping alternatives. It lets you feature text, merge films, alter video speed, or even edit your history shadeation with ease. InShot additionally consists of photo-enhancing gear, making it suitable for your social media posts. This app has a variety of audio gear as well.
PowerDirector: It is perhaps the best Android video editor. This amazing app has a lot of features to help you create the perfect video from start to finish. All this can be done on one mobile phone. This app provides easy-to-use editing tools such as speed adjustment, keyframe controls for transparency and positioning, animated text and titles, and video stabilization. Filters, overlays and blend modes can be used to create amazing effects. You can easily change the background using the app's green screen chroma key editor.
KineMaster: It is a popular choice among professional YouTube users and social media professionals who require advanced editing capabilities. This app contains a variety of professional editing tools and effects, as well as all the basic features found in other apps. With KineMaster, you can adjust the colour of your video and improve the quality with the push of a button. Easily add narration, background music and other sound effects, and use the volume tools to bring your audio to studio quality.
Adobe Premiere Rush: Adobe is known for its photo and video editing software with Premiere Rush being a good example. It gives you all the features you need to create high quality videos on your phone at a great price. It uses a simple drag-and-drop interface that makes it easy to add titles, background music, overlays, and other video effects. The platform's multitrack timeline allows you to edit multiple clips and videos. This is great for picture-in-picture and split-view effects. One of the best features of this app is the built-in professional camera feature. The app allows you to shoot videos directly, making it easy to edit multiple clips together. You can resize the video from landscape to portrait and adjust the aspect ratio to suit your social media pages.
Funimate: It is a popular video editing app for casual video editors. Social media users often use this app to edit a minute of video. It includes over 100 advanced video effects, emojis, stickers, audio tools and trimming options. The app also allows you to create your own effects using photos from your mobile phone. Funimate makes it easy to create effects using the automatic loop tool. It also includes all the basic editing features such as merge, cut and trimming tools.
