South Indian star Samantha Ruth Prabhu may play women of steel on screen but she’s no damsel in distress off screen either. When ex Naga Chaitanya’s fans started to troll her team over rumours of his new relationship, she clapped back in the best way. She tweeted: “Rumours on girl - Must be true !! Rumours on boy - Planted by girl !! Grow up guys ... Parties involved have clearly moved on .. you should move on too !! Concentrate on your work … on your families .. move on!!”
Image Credit: Insta/samantharuthprabhuoffl
Ruth Prabhu is fond of sharing photos and videos with her pet dogs. In one of her posts, a troll wrote: "She's (Samantha) is going to end up dying alone with cats and dogs." Samantha, 35, immediately clapped back, with heart-warming response, stating, "I'd consider myself lucky". The Indian actress, who mainly works in Telugu and Tamil film industries, is a recipient of several awards, including four Filmfare Awards South, six South Indian International Movie Awards and two Andhra Pradesh State Nandi Awards.
Image Credit: Insta/samantharuthprabhuoffl
Ruth Prabhu recently hosted an event in Dubai, Save Soil. At the environmental event, headlined by Sadhguru, she asked the Indian spiritual leader if everything unfair that happens in one’s life is caused by karma, or past deeds. His response was: “I want the world to be fair to me is a schoolgirl question. By now, you should know the world is not fair. It will not be fair.”
Image Credit: Insta/samantharuthprabhuoffl
When the actor was drawn into the headlines over her choice of clothes, she snapped back. She wrote an open letter to all the haters, in which she said: “As a woman, I bear firsthand knowledge of what it means to be judged. We judge women based on what they wear, their race, education, social standing, appearance, skin tone and the list goes on and on. Making snap judgements about a person simply based on the clothes they wear is quite literally the easiest thing one can do.”
Image Credit: Insta/samantharuthprabhuoffl
Another time a troll turned offensive on twitter. The comment read: '@Samanthaprabhu2 is a divorced ruined second hand item (sic) who has 50 crores tax free money robbed from a gentleman!' To this, Samantha simply said, 'God bless your soul' and impressed all.
Image Credit: Insta/samantharuthprabhu
Ruth Prabhu was also trolled on Twitter for promoting a snack brand. The troll on the microblogging site wrote: "I just wonder if @Samanthaprabhu2 had at least a full pack of (the snack brand) on the day of ad shoot. These actresses and models eat salads and healthy crap but encourage us to eat unhealthy foods." To which she replied: "Yes I did. I’ll make sure to send you a pic of my Sunday meals. Yes, I eat healthy but look forward to my cheat days and love snacks ... just as much as any other normal person does."
Image Credit: Insta/samantharuthprabhuoff