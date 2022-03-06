1 of 10
Janhvi Kapoor was born on March 6, 1997, and she is now 25 years old. The young Piscean is the daughter of Indian cinema legend Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor. She is pictured here with her mother, who passed way in an accidental drowning accident at a Dubai hotel on February 24, 2018.
Image Credit: Instagram/ @janhvikapoor
2 of 10
She made her acting debut in 2018 as the lead actress in the romantic drama film 'Dhadak' alongside actor Ishaan Khattar (right), the half-brother of Bollywood actor Shahid Khapoor. She won the Zee Cine Award for Best Female Debut for the movie.
Image Credit: Instagram/ @janhvikapoor
3 of 10
She has one younger sister, Khushi (right), and two half siblings, actor Arjun Kapoor (left) and Anshula Kapoor, from her father's first marriage. Sridevi was Boney Kapoor's second wife.
Image Credit: Instagram/ @janhvikapoor
4 of 10
While Arjun and Janhvi may have had a tumultuous past, the siblings share a close bond today. On Janhvi’s 25th birthday, Arjun even took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt post for his half-sister. "I know I wasn't around for quite a few birthdays but now you're stuck with me for life," Arjun wrote. Alongside the note, he shared a quirky black and white picture with Jahnvi. Reacting to the post, Janhvi simply replied with a “love you."
Image Credit: Instagram.com/arjunkapoor
5 of 10
Janhvi's half-sister Anshula Kapoor also dropped an adorable wish. She shared a photo and wrote: "HBD lover! A year older, a year bolder. Here's to another year of laughing together, annoying each other, salivating over food together, crying together, messing up together, watching emo films together and loving each other. You're my bae. I love you, more than you love tiramisu."
Image Credit: Instagram.com/anshulakapoor
6 of 10
Janhvi, who has 15.6 million followers on Instagram, shared pictures from her birthday which was spent visiting the shrine of Lord Venkateswara in Tirupati. Several pictures and videos have been circulating on social media in which the 'Dhadak' actor can be seen seeking blessings at the temple. Janhvi also took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures from the day, accompanied by her friends and family. In the happy pictures, late actor Sridevi's daughter can be seen dressed in a lime green silk saree with a pink blouse.
Image Credit: Instagram/janhvikapoor
7 of 10
She studied at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. Before making her film debut, Jahnvi took an acting course from the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in California.
Image Credit: Instagram/ @janhvikapoor
8 of 10
She is currently working on a number of projects including 'Dostana 2', 'Good Luck Jerry' and 'Mili'.
Image Credit: Instagram/ @janhvikapoor
9 of 10
Janhvi has earned a reputation for being a fashionista over the years. She has been seen in pieces by Indian designers such as Sabyasachi as well as international designers like Beirut-based Basil Soda. Also, in 2018, Indian cosmetics brand Nykaa chose her to be their brand ambassador.
Image Credit: Instagram/ @janhvikapoor
10 of 10
In 2018 she was awarded the ‘Arets Stjerneskudd’ as the rising talent of the year by the Royal Norwegian Consulate General along with her producer father Boney Kapoor. It was part of an initiative by Norway's government to promote Norwegian cinema and help build entertainment ties with India.
Image Credit: Instagram/ @janhvikapoor