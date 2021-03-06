1 of 14
Israeli musician Ivri Lider performs in front of audience, where all guests were required to show "green passport" proof of receiving a COVID-19 vaccination or full recovery from the virus at a soccer stadium in Tel Aviv.
Image Credit: AP
2 of 14
Hundreds of people vaccinated against COVID-19 packed a Tel Aviv football stadium for the first of four concerts organised by the municipality, as Israel eases virus restrictions.
Image Credit: AP
3 of 14
The 500 fans wore masks and sat in the central section of the 30,000-seat capacity Bloomfield Stadium to attend a performance by Israeli pop star Ivri Lider.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
4 of 14
"This is really cool. I am so happy," said Reut Gofer, as she arrived at the venue. "I hope this is the beginning of a period when we will return to our normal life," she added.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
5 of 14
Attendees show off their "green passes" (proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19) as they arrive at Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 14
Israel in February began easing restrictions following a third lockdown, and has since gradually re-opened shopping malls, gyms, swimming pools, hotels and some cultural facilities.
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 14
But in most cases, the return to normality has been reserved for people who have been fully vaccinated, under a so-called "green badge" scheme.
Image Credit: AFP
8 of 14
Israel is among the world leaders in COVID-19 vaccinations per capita.
Image Credit: AP
9 of 14
More than half of the country's nine million-strong population have already received the two recommended doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine since the inoculation drive began in December.
Image Credit: AP
10 of 14
An attendee shows off a "green pass" (proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19) upon arrival at Bloomfield Stadium.
Image Credit: AFP
11 of 14
"Since a majority of the population has already been vaccinated... we can finally open up our cultural and leisure activities," said Eytan Shwartz, a spokesman for the Tel Aviv municipality.
Image Credit: AFP
12 of 14
"I hope that soon we will be able to fill up the (Bloomfield) stadium," he added.
Image Credit: AP
13 of 14
Israel has registered more than 796,000 cases of COVID-19, including over 5,800 deaths.
Image Credit: AFP
14 of 14
An aerial view of people vaccinated against COVID-19 and holding a "green pass" attending a "green pass concert" for vaccinated people organised by the Tel Aviv municipality in Bloomfield Stadium.
Image Credit: AFP