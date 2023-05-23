1 of 8
Indian singer Sriya Lenka, who joined the K-pop band ‘Black Swan’ in 2022, opened up about her latest album ‘That Karma’. But who’s this talent who has taken the K-pop world by storm. We have got all the inside scoop on Lenka.
Lenka was a trailblazer in terms of joining a k-pop band and has inspired the likes of Aria (Gauthami) to do the same.
Lenka is a musician who was born in Jharsuguda district in Odisha and she joined the K-pop group in 2022 when she turned 18. Above: Sriya Lenka with her mother Priya Lenka.
Lenka claims she developed an interest in the genre after watching Korean music videos. The teen was selected from a global audition held by South Korean Music Label DR Music Entertainment in an effort to add members to the globally acclaimed multi-national girl group. Above: The Blackswan group.
Lenka’s musical training is Indian but all her efforts were directed towards joining the K-pop industry. She learnt Hindustani classical music to improve her vocals, ANI reported. She also learnt Korean and worked on her dancing and singing skills before fighting for her position in the group.
Joining Sriya Lenka in Blackswan are Gabi (Gabriela Strassburger Dalcin) from Germany and Brazil, NVee (Florence Alena Smith) from the US, and Fatou (Samba Fatou Diouf), the main rapper, hailing from Belgium. Gabi and Lenka were both vying for the same spot, and ended up being selected together. Above: Above: Gabi (Gabriela Strassburger Dalcin)
The Blackswan K-Pop group started in the year 2011 as Rania. It later became BP Rania before getting its current name in October 2020. The group is all set to release their latest album 'That Karma'. Lenka was recently announced as their lead vocalist and main dancer.
Expressing her excitement for the upcoming album, Sriya Lenka shared, "We are thrilled to finally share our hard work and make our comeback with 'That Karma.' "This album represents our growth as a group, and we've poured our hearts and souls into bringing our fans something new and unique. We can't wait for everyone to hear it and see what we have in store." Above: Disha Patani and Sriya Lenka.
