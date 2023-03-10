Actor Sean Connery was reported to have once said that he wanted to be recognised outside of his work as James Bond, the fictional spy for the British intelligence service MI6. Connery was singularly famous for his portrayal of 007 in the James Bond movie series, thanks to his portrayal of the suave spy. We present to you two actors who were similarly synonymous for one of their most famous works in cinema — Chaim Topol and Robert Blake.
Hollywood actor Robert Blake, best known as a child star in Westerns of the 1940s and 1950s, and his starring role in the 1970s television series 'Beretta', died on March 9. Chaim Topol, the Israeli actor and singer who's singularly known for his portrayal of Tevye, the lead role in the stage musical 'Fiddler on the Roof' and its 1971 film adaptation, died a day before. We take a closer look at their career and their finest performances on screen.