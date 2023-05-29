1 of 9
Monaco Grand Prix 2023 may be the world's most premium car racing event, but it's also the playground for Hollywood and Bollywood A-listers. This year, we saw a galaxy of stars including Tom Holland, Kareena Kapoor, Orlando Bloom, and Chris Gayle descend upon the racing circuit spectacle and enjoy the action from the sidelines.
Image Credit: insta/mariasharapova
Here's a look at Bollywood diva, Kareena Kapoor Khan, looking her sportiest best at the now-concluded Monaco Grand Prix. From the looks of it, she was on call to promote a sporting brand.
Image Credit: insta/ kareenakapoorkhan
After appearing in a chic athleisure beige and brown sleeveless top and matching baggy pants, Kareena served another comfy yet stylish look that she paired with a black coat and white shoes.
Image Credit: insta/ kareenakapoorkhan
Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh also attended the F1 event. Pictures of the former cricketer interacting with Kareena Kapoor Khan also went viral.
Image Credit: insta/kareenakapoorkhan
'Spiderman' star Tom Holland and Orlando Bloom were spotted soaking up the sun as they chatted with fellow racegoers. In the pictures above, they cut a dashing figure.
Image Credit: AFP
Summer is here and retired tennis player Maria Sharapova opted for a yellow outfit to suit that season and mood. Her sunny yellow blazer and matching pants can be your go-to summer outfit.
Image Credit: insta/mariasharapova
Hollywood power couple Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas were also spotted at the racing event and spending some quality time together.
Image Credit: AFP
Singing sensation Kylie Minogue wearing a white jumpsuit was spotted visiting the track in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.
Image Credit: AFP
Former cricketer Chris Gayle proved he's the boss of cool. Gayle was spotted relaxing at the sporting event.
Image Credit: insta/ chrisgayle333