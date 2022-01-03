From ‘Naagin 6’ to Bollywood dazzle: 8 Indian shows to watch on TV in 2022
Parineeti Chopra to make telly debut, while reality TV, thrillers, family comedies await
From shape-shifting snakes to Bollywood stars making their presence felt on the small screen, we take a look at what you can watch on your television sets in 2022.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/parineetichopra, Star Plus, Sony Entertainment Television
‘Hunarbaaz — Desh Ki Shaan’: Bollywood screen legend Mithun Chakraborty has teamed up with actress Parineeti Chopra and filmmaker Karan Johar to serve as judges on a new reality show. ‘Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan’ (The Pride of a Talented Nation) will screen on Colors TV with a digital showcase on Voot. In a post on her Instagram, Chopra spoke about her decision to sign on for the upcoming show. “I have always been aware of my love for TV. I’m most comfortable on stage with a live audience, and obsessed with meeting people and hearing their stories, so TV always felt like a natural fit. Now the challenge was to just find the right show,” she wrote. According to the makers, the show will bring “unexplored talent of the country to the forefront.” “Singers, musicians, dancers, magicians, stuntmen, comedians and more, all are welcome to dazzle everyone with their talent,” the note from Frame Productions added. The show will be airing soon on Colors.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/parineetichopra
’Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey’: The show will play along the lines of how a loving family functions. In this Hindi remake of the Bengali show ‘Khorkuto’, the makers go down a well trodden road where a boy with a traditional background is forced into a bond of marriage to a woman who is fiercely independent. Manan Joshi and Yesha Rughani star in the lead. Produced by Leena Gangopadhyay, Rajesh Ramsingh, Pradeep Kumar, Saibal Banerjee, Pia Bajpiee, and Shaika Parveen, the show will screen on Star Plus from January 3.
Image Credit: Star Plus
‘India’s Got Talent’: The talent-based reality show, based on the international format of ‘America’s Got Talent’, will be judged by theatre, film and TV personality Kirron Kher, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, rapper Badshah, along with lyricist, poet and screenwriter Manoj Muntashir. The show will be hosted by Arjun Bijlani and will feature showcasing talents across genres, from singing, to dance, acrobatics, theatrics and more. The show is all set to start from January 15 on Sony Entertainment Television.
Image Credit: Instagram @ theshilpashetty
‘Fanaa — Ishq Mein Marjawaan’: Reem Sameer Shaikh and Zain Imam have been roped in for this upcoming romantic thriller. Shaikh will be portraying the character of Paakhi who runs an event management company. Imam, on the other hand, will be seen as the tech-genius, Agasthya. Produced by Gul Khan, much of the show is under wraps, but the plot of the show bears a close resemblance to the Netflix hit ‘You’. Imam plays a billionaire stalker who is quite taken by Paakhi and spies on her to make her fall for his charms. The show will be airing soon on Colors.
Image Credit: Colors TV
‘Naagin 6’: Helmed by TV czarina Ekta Kapoor, the first season of the Colors TV show, which shot actress Mouni Roy (pictured) to fame in season one, went on to become one of the highest rated shows on Indian television. To give it its due, the makers of ‘Naagin’ never tried to hide the fact that it followed the fantasy track to pull in viewers. Now, years later, Kapoor is ready with chapter six of the hit show, which will soon return to Colors. During one of the episodes of ‘Bigg Boss 15’, Kapoor revealed that the name of one of the lead actresses will start with the letter ‘M’. We wait with bated breath.
Image Credit: Colors TV
‘Superstar Singer 2’: The singing reality show is all set to return back with its second season. Recently Sony Entertainment Television shared a teaser across its official social media handles featuring ‘Indian Idol’ ex-finalists and winners Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohammed Danish and Salman Ali. They are seen introducing the upcoming season of the singing reality show. The first season was judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Javed Ali and Alka Yagnik. It remains to be seen who will sign on for this season.
Image Credit: Sony Entertainment Television
‘Sab Satrangi’: Set in the backdrop of Lucknow, this show revolves around the Maurya family, featuring protagonist Mankameshwar played by actor Mohit Kumar, a good-hearted and hardworking man. Joining him is Dayashakar Pandey who plays Shyam Babu, his father and Joyoshree Arora as grandmother. The show will be airing soon on Sony SAB.
Image Credit: Sony Sab
‘MTV Roadies’: The adventure-based reality show ‘Roadies’ is all set to return with its 18th season. Shooting of the show will start from January end in South Africa. During its last season, Rannvijay Singh served as the mentor and host. The seventeenth season was judged by Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula, Nikhil Chinapa, Raftaar and Sandeep Singh. ‘Roadies’ will be coming soon on MTV with more drama and high-strung moments.
Image Credit: MTV