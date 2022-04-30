1 of 14
Nassif Zeitoon and Rahma Riad Popular: Arab singers Nassif Zeitoon and Rahma Riad will perform live at Dubai Festival City Mall over the Eid celebrations with spectacular fireworks shows to liven up the proceedings on May 3. Organised by Moments Events and Humanagement, the concert will be held on the South Side, with tickets for the concert starting at Dh195. At 9pm on the night, a special Imagine show will also play out for Eid, with its 360-degree fountains, immersive projection imagery, powerful laser and LED lights, sound technology and video mapping that is sure to take your breath away. Couple that with fireworks and your Eid festivities are set.
Afrojack and Steve Aoki: The Coca-Cola Arena is back in full force with two of the biggest DJs in the industry, Afrojack and Steve Aoki performing live in Dubai on May 3. Both Afrojack and Aoki have individually marked their place among the biggest players in the EDM industry. Their collaboration on the track ‘No Beef’ fueled their success and has branded them with the ‘Afroki’ name. Apart from being a Grammy-nominated DJ and fashion designer, Aoki also dabbles on multiple genres and has collaborated with impressive lists of artists including BTS, Maluma, LinkinPark and more. Meanwhile Afrojack, a Grammy Award-winning producer/DJ and songwriter continues to revolutionise music since making his breakthrough with the multi-platinum-selling single ‘Take Over Control’. Tickets start from Dh195 and are available at the Coca-Cola Arena and Dubai Calendar websites.
Shreya Ghoshal: Bollywood songstress Shreya Ghoshal will take to the Dubai stage once again on May 7 at the Coca-Cola Arena as she celebrates 20 years in the Indian film industry. Ghoshal made her Bollywood debut as a playback singer for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Devdas’ back in 2002. Since her debut, Ghoshal has sung hit songs featured in films such as ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Padmaavat’ and ‘Bajirao Mastani’. She has received four Indian National Film Awards, six Filmfare Awards and many more accolades. Tickets for Shreya Ghoshal — Live start from Dh120, and are available online.
Abdul Majeed Abdullah: Arabic music fans must mark their diaries as Abdul Majeed Abdullah makes his way to Dubai for a foot-tapping performance on May 5 ar the Coca-Cola arena for an evening of top tunes by the Saudi sensation. With a commendable career spanning over 35 years, the iconic artist has carved a niche for himself in the Arabic pop genre. The vocalist will be belting out tracks from all his hit albums including ‘Raheeb’, ‘Melyon Khater’ and the 2021 release ‘Aalam Mowazi’. Tickets from Dh367.50.
New Burj Khalifa Light Show and Dubai Fountain Show: UAE residents and visitors will be treated to a brand new Burj Khalifa light show as well as a new Dubai Fountain show during the upcoming Eid long weekend. The never seen before shows are perfectly choreographed to LED and will light up the Downtown Dubai skyline. Additionally, the special show will be set to the one taking place at Dubai Fountain every night of the Eid long weekend at 8pm. Additionally, shows at The Dubai Fountain will also run at extra timings during the long weekend. Visitors to Downtown Dubai can catch Fountain Shows at 2pm- 5pm in the afternoon, with shows running every hour and late afternoon and evening shows will run from 6pm -11pm with one show every 30 minutes.
Celebrity footie with Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan: Catch the star-studded football match, organised by AG Events, between ‘All Stars Football Club (ASFC),’ led by Captain Abhishek Bachchan, as they go head-to-head with ‘Emirates United,’ led by Nasser Al Neyadi. As the stadium fills with cheers for Ranbir Kapoor, Karthik Aryan, and 15 other Indian star players leading ASFC, make sure your passion for the game is at its height. Being equally butted by our very own local stars such as ex-UAE footballers Bakhit Saad, Mohammed Qasim and social media sensations Abdulaziz Binbaz and Kris Fade, all set to give their best to the game. The Celebrity Football Cup 2022 will take place on May 7 at 5.30pm at Al Ahli Stadium, Mamzar. Tickets are from Dh50 and can be booked on Platinumlist.
Umm Kulthum Musical: Witness a touching tribute to one of the greatest vocalists in the history of Arab music. Popularly known as ‘The Lady Of Arabic Song’, Umm Kulthum was a shining star of the Egyptian golden era. Get an insight into the artist’s career as she spent her time surrounded by composers, intellectuals and musicians and learn about her partnership with poet Ahmed Rami who wrote lyrics for most of her songs. You’ll be swept away by Umm Kulthum’s romantic tunes during this special show that illustrates how she earned her place in history. From May 3 to 5 at Dubai Opera, with tickets starting at Dh350.
Ragheb Alama and Saad Lamjarred: The stage is set to welcome ‘Ya Rait’ hitmaker Ragheb Alama and musical sensation Saad Lamjarred for a captivating show this Eid. Book your tickets today for an epic evening of top tunes at Le Meridien Dubai Hotel and Conference Centre. A pioneer of Moroccan pop, Lamjarred gained fame across the globe with his chart-topping track ‘Lm3allem’. Hear a live rendition of the popular song which holds the Guinness World record for being the most-watched Arabic music video on YouTube, with over 950 million views since 2015. The night will also see Lebanese singer Alama belt out his biggest hits including ‘Alby Asheq’ha’, ‘Seneen Rayha’ and ‘Naseeni el Duny’. Doors open at 7pm and dinner is included with all entry tickets, starting at Dh800.
Atif Aslam: What’s an Eid celebration without Pakistan’s Atif Aslam performing live in the UAE? This holiday, Aslam returns yet again to belt out his romantic songs along with some soulful numbers from the popular Coke Studio sessions and standout tracks from countless Bollywood film scores. Expect songs such as ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’ and ‘Tajdar-e-Haram’ to be performed. At the Dubai World Trade Centre on May 5 with tickets starting at Dh135.
Pankaj Udhas: Legendary singer Pankaj Udhas will be returning to the city for a performance of his timeless songs this Eid. Expect a night of golden hits as the ‘Velvet Voice of India’ takes to the stage along with an orchestra of 15 musicians. The ghazal maestro has been charming fans with his talent for over 40 years. From ‘Chandi Jaisa Rang Hai Tera’ to ‘Aur Aahista’ and ‘Chitthi Aayee Hai’, the award-winning vocalist will take you on a nostalgic musical journey of his most loved tracks. At the Sheikh Rashid Hall, Dubai World Trade Centre on May 6. Doors open at 8pm. Tickets from Dh150.
Classical tunes with Malhaar: The home-grown Malhaar Baithaak, which promotes and fosters classical music, is hosting a special concert over the long weekend titled Jashn of Eid. Being held on May 6 at 7.30pm at the India Club, Dubai, this live concert will feature Sufiyana compositions of Khusro, Kabir and many more legendary poets. Those interested in attending at email info@malhaar.ae
Amr Diab: Performing as part of the Layali Yas concert series being held on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi over Eid Al Fitr, Arab singing sensation Amr Diab will perform on May 3 at Etihad Arena. As a seven-time winner of the World Music Awards and holder of five Platinum Records, this hugely popular Egyptian artist sells out shows wherever he performs in the world, with a repertoire that mixes Arabic pop with Latin styles. Doors open at 7.30pm with tickets starting at Dh100. Get tickets on the Etihad Arena website.
Sherine Abdel-Wahab and Kadim Al Sahir: The second night of the Layali Yas Concert Series on May 4 will see Sherine Abdel-Wahab and Kadim Al Sahir take over Etihad Arena. Abdel-Wahab, better known as Sherine, is a versatile Egyptian artist famous for her soulful voice, tender songs and captivating concerts, with international hits such as ‘Ma Sherebtesh Min Nelha’, ‘Mashaa’er’ and ‘Alaa Bali’. Al Sahir, dubbed the ‘Caesar of Arabic Song’, has established himself as one of the most successful Middle Eastern singers, with more 100 million albums sold. The Iraqi singer, composer and songwriter has topped regional charts with ‘Eid Alshaq’, ‘Koni Imraatan’ and ‘Tanakothat’. Tickets start at Dh250 and can be snapped at the venue’s website. As part of the destination’s celebration of Eid Al-Fitr, Yas Island will light up the sky over Yas Bay with its iconic and festive fireworks displays during the first three days of Eid at 9pm for visitors to enjoy.
Maroon 5: On May 6, multi-Grammy Award-winning sensations Maroon 5, will make their long-awaited return to the UAE, bringing their regional tour to Etihad Arena. Produced by Live Nation ME, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Yas Island, Maroon 5 will treat fans to their hits such as ‘Girls Like You’, ‘Sugar’, ‘Maps’, and the platinum-selling ‘Beautiful Mistakes’. Led by Adam Levine, Maroon 5 are one of this century’s most successful acts, with more than 20 US Top 40 singles, two number one albums more than 135 million record sales. Doors open at 7pm with tickets starting at Dh300.
