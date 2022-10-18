Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor rings in his birthday in Dubai with his daughter Shanaya Kapoor and brother Anil
Farah Khan, Chunky Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, and singer Sukhbir Singh was on the guest list
Bollywood actor and film producer Sanjay Kapoor celebrated his 57th birthday on October 17 with his clan and his close friends in Dubai. The party was held at a swanky nightclub in Palm Jumeriah. The venue boasted spectacular views of the Dubai skyline.
Image Credit: insta/ sanjaykapoor2500
Birthdays need cakes – and birthday boy Sanjay shares our opinion. One of the pictures shows the man of the moment standing with a huge chocolate cake adorned with portraits of Maheep and him. On the cake, a message was emblazoned and read: " Happy Birthday ".
Image Credit: Insta/ maheepkapoor
Sanjay’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor, who is gearing up for her Bollywood debut, looked stunning in black as she posed for pictures with the iconic Burj Khalifa in the background.
Image Credit: insta/shanayakapoor02 Verified
Here's a look at how Sanjay was made to feel special as his family surrounded him and threw him a great party.
Image Credit: insta/ maheepkapoor
Mohit Marwah's wife gave us a sneak peak into what went down at the legendary birthday bash.
Image Credit: instagram/ antara_m
What's a party without Bollywood wives adding to the glam quotient. Here's a look at Seema Sajdeh with the birthday boy.
Image Credit: Insta/seemakiransajdeh
The party was attended by filmmaker Farah Khan, Chunky Pandey, singer Sukhbir and others.
Image Credit: insta/farahkhankunder's
Here's Maheep Kapoor's BFF Bhavana Pandey in Dubai as she poses with the birthday boy Sanjay Kapoor.
Image Credit: insta/ bhavanapandey
Punjabi singer Sukhbir was seen performing at the bash. Bollywood actor Chunky Pandey was also present at the event.
Image Credit: insta/sukhbir_singer's