1 of 10
Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) announces the completion of expansions for two flagship projects under the Sharjah Collection: The Kingfisher Retreat and Al Badayer Retreat.
Image Credit: Shurooq
2 of 10
Since its opening, the Kingfisher Retreat has been a popular family resort nestled amidst mangroves on an island off the east coast of Sharjah.
Image Credit: Shurooq
3 of 10
The new expansion adds 20 tents, bringing the total count to 40.
Image Credit: Shurooq
4 of 10
The expansion includes six one-bedroom tents, eight two-bedroom tents, five three-bedroom tents, and one four-bedroom tent.
Image Credit: Shurooq
5 of 10
Additional facilities feature a state-of-the-art health club and gym staffed with professional trainers, as well as dedicated spaces for children's entertainment.
Image Credit: Shurooq
6 of 10
Renowned for its unique red dunes and awe-inspiring views, Al Badayer Retreat invites visitors to experience the traditional Emirati lifestyle.
Image Credit: Shurooq
7 of 10
Set against the backdrop of the Al Badayer desert in Sharjah's central region, it caters to adventure enthusiasts and nature lovers alike.
Image Credit: Shurooq
8 of 10
With the addition of 15 new tents, the retreat now boasts 25 luxury tents and 21 rooms, accommodating solo travellers, families, and groups of friends alike.
Image Credit: Shurooq
9 of 10
The expansion includes seven single tents, five two-bedroom tents, and 3 three-bedroom tents, all featuring luxurious design and comfort.
Image Credit: Shurooq
10 of 10
Image Credit: Shurooq