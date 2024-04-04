1 of 5
Abu Dhabi: Jubail Island Investment Company (JIIC) has unveiled Bada Al Jubail, a beachfront community on Jubail Island with a development value of Dh4 billion. The community spans over 446,000 sqm of land with 8 km of beach frontage.
Image Credit: JIIC
Plot areas will range from 2,000 to 6,000 sqm, and nine typologies of mansions will be available from 1,100 to 3,000 sqm. The new community will offer residents a designated 30-yacht marina and a full range of watersport experiences.
Residents will also have access to Jubail Island’s many amenities, including private schools, beach clubs, retail destinations, restaurants, and 1.4 million square meters of parks and open spaces.
Bada Al Jubail is due for completion by the end of 2027 and is only a short drive from Downtown Abu Dhabi.
Owned by JIIC and developed and managed by LEAD Real Estate Developer, Jubail Island will house six residential villages nestled among the natural beauty and biodiversity of the mangroves.
