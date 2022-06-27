1 of 13
Abdul Hamid Ahmad, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Gulf News, presents the Best Design Led NFT award to Amrita Sethi. Fifteen winners were presented with the region’s first Web3 awards in Dubai yesterday during the closing session of Web3 De-Code, a two-day tech event organised by Gulf News. The winners, comprising artists, collectors, builders, entrepreneurs, gamers, and designers, were picked through a jury selection process which also included
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Dr Marwan Al Zarouni, CEO of Dubai Blockchain Centre, presents the Best Traditional NFT artist award to Abdullah Qandeel.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Dr Marwan Al Zarouni, CEO of Dubai Blockchain Centre, presents the Most Innovative NFT award to Ethernal Gates by Kristel Bechara fromArts DAO.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Dr Marwan Al Zarouni, CEO of Dubai Blockchain Centre, presents the Best NFT marketplace award to Virtua.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Abdul Hamid Ahmad, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Gulf News, presents the Best Emerging NFT Artist award to Petra Kaltenbach.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Abdul Hamid Ahmad, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Gulf News, presents the Best Utility NFT award to Race Kingdom.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Winners of the region’s first Web3 awards on the concluding day of Web3 DeCode in Dubai.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Abdul Hamid Ahmad, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Gulf News, presents the Editor’s Choice Award for the Best Fine Art NFT to Artfi.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Abdul Hamid Ahmad, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Gulf News, presents the Best Upcoming Blockchain Innovation award to Bonuz Market.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Dr Marwan Al Zarouni, CEO of Dubai Blockchain Centre, presents the Best in Gaming award to Beat My Team.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Abdul Hamid Ahmad, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Gulf News, presents the Best Fashion Project award to Celestial Collection by Bored Puma.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Abdul Hamid Ahmad, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Gulf News, poses with the Gulf News team at the Web3 DeCode event at Grand Hyatt.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
The final day of the event proved to be a visual treat for attendees as creators and artists displayed exclusive NFT collections through dedicated dark rooms and theme-based activations
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News