IPhone SE| Apple on Tuesday launched a low cost 5G iPhone SE, the cheapest of its kind, with ‘exceptional’ capabilities and performance. iPhone SE comes with iOS 15 operating system, and other upgrades including the performance of A15 Bionic, 5G, longer battery life, and improved durability.
iPhone SE will be available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models in midnight, starlight, and red colours. The Dh1,849 iPhone will be available for pre-order this Friday, March 11, with availability beginning Friday, March 18.
iPhone 13 in new colours | Apple also announced two new colours for iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13, alpine green and green. The iPhone 13 line-up features ‘sleek’ designs made with the ceramic shield front cover. Other new features include A15 Bionic chip, 5G, cutting-edge camera systems, and a 'huge leap' in battery life.
iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini also offer a bright Super Retina XDR display, while iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max include a vibrant Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion featuring an adaptive refresh rate from 10Hz up to 120Hz. The new alpine green iPhone 13 Pro and green iPhone 13 will be available for pre-order this Friday, March 11, with availability starting Friday, March 18.
iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be available in the new alpine green in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options, starting at Dh4,199 and Dh4,699 respectively. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini in the new green in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options are priced at Dh3,399 and Dh2,999 respectively.
iPad Air | The iPad Air gets its first refresh in two years with a new design, 5G connectivity and a faster M1 chipset found in MacBooks. Apple calls it a ‘massive leap in performance’. The advanced chip would make the device two times faster than the best-selling laptop in its range, Apple claimed.
iPad Air also features the new ultra wide front camera, a USB-C port with up to 2x faster transfer speeds, and 5G cellular models. Wi-Fi models of iPad Air are priced at Dh2,499 and Wi-Fi + Cellular models start at Dh3,099. iPad Air will be available on March 18.
Mac Studio and Studio Display | Mac Studio, Apple’s latest Mac line-up, is a powerful high performance computer for musicians, video editors and filmmakers. It is powered by M1 Max and M1 Ultra. With Mac Studio, users can render 3D environments and play back 18 streams of ProRes video.1 Studio Display.
The studio display features 27-inch 5K retina display, a 12MP ultra wide camera with ‘Center Stage’, and a high-fidelity six-speaker sound system with spatial audio. Mac Studio is powered by macOS Monterey, the latest version of the most advanced desktop operating system.
M1 Ultra chip | Apple launched a new in-house chip, M1 Ultra, made by fusing two M1 Max chips, previously Apple's most powerful chip for MacBook. The chip is twice as fast and will be loaded in the newly launched Mac Studio.
The system on a chip (SoC) consists of 114 billion transistors, the most ever in a PC chip. M1 Ultra can be configured with up to 128GB of high-bandwidth, low-latency unified memory that can be accessed by the 20-core CPU, 64-core GPU, and 32-core Neural Engine.
Friday Night Baseball | Apple and Major League Baseball (MLB) on Tuesday announced ‘Friday Night Baseball,’ a weekly doubleheader with live pre-and postgame shows that will be available to fans in eight countries exclusively on Apple TV+ as soon as the regular season begins.
