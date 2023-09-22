Dubai: Looking for places to spend time with your family? Here are a four deals to check out over the coming few weeks. From Halloween special celebrations to after-school movies, here are some activities to try with your family.

1. Unlimited dining with an All-You-Can-Eat day pass at Wild Wadi Waterpark

Guests can dig into an array of delights including Greek salads, burgers, chicken wraps, hotdogs, and pizzas, redeemable at Firecrust Pizza and the Dhow and Lagoon Kitchen. For the kids, the offer includes traditional hits such as corndogs and chicken nuggets.

Guests can avail of the offer from 10am until 4.30pm.

To book day passes with the all-you-can-eat offer, visit the Wild Wadi website.

2. Halloween at Dubai Parks and Resorts

Starting September 30, Dubai Parks and Resorts will transform into a haunted wonderland.

Guests visiting Motiongate Dubai can look forward to the sixth edition of Fright Nights, featuring themed experiences including horror mazes, scare zones, live spooky street shows and monster meet and greets. For the young ones, Smurfs’ Village will host its annual Trick-or-Treat activities, where children’s favourite Smurfy friends will hand out candy in true Halloween spirit.

Riverland Dubai will host the annual Zombie Parade, along with a special meet and greet with pirate zombies. The free-to-enter dining and shopping haven will feature an all-new scare zone. In addition, Chickadees and The Keg will feature dedicated Halloween-inspired options for guests to soak in the spooky spirit.

Meanwhile, Legoland Dubai will host a monster party with activities for families from October 6 to 31. The lineup of activities will include a dance party, the annual Brick or Treat, and the 4D movie ‘The Great Monster Chase’.

Families can extend their stay with a Monster Sleepover in fully themed rooms including limited edition gifts and a letter from Lord Vampyre.

From October 23 to 31, Lapita at Dubai Parks and Resorts will bring Hotel Transylvania to life with specially designed themed rooms, for the ultimate Halloween staycation. And, on October 29, Kalea, Lapita's all-day dining restaurant with a Southern Pacific twist, will come alive with the Halloween spirit, hosting an enchanting Hotel Transylvania-themed brunch from 1pm to 4pm.

More details are available on the Dubai Parks and Resorts website.

3. After-school movie fun with Roxy Cinemas

Enjoy unlimited popcorn and a movie, Monday to Friday, at only Dh59 per person.

The After School Club starts right after school from Monday to Friday, from 3.30pm to 5.30pm. It showcases some of the latest family, animation, and adventure movies, specially curated for kids of all ages.

Parents who prefer not to join in on the movie fun, can conveniently drop off their little ones at the cinema and pick them up once the movie ends.

4. Spooky Planet: The ultimate Halloween celebration takes over The Green Planet